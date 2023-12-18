Draw list for the Champions League’s round of 16

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Monday for the Champions League’s round of 16 (matches to be played from Feb.…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Monday for the Champions League’s round of 16 (matches to be played from Feb. 13-14):

Porto (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England)

Napoli (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain)

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Manchester City (England)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

