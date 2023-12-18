Live Radio
Draw list for the Champions League’s round of 16

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 6:20 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Monday for the Champions League’s round of 16 (matches to be played from Feb. 13-14):

Porto (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England)

Napoli (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain)

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Manchester City (England)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

