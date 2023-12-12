DHL moves from Andretti to Ganassi to sponsor 2-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday said DHL Express will be the primary sponsor for two-time IndyCar champion…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday said DHL Express will be the primary sponsor for two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou in a multi-year partnership that ends DHL’s long partnership with Andretti Global.

DHL, a global shipping and logistics giant, had been a main Andretti sponsor for 13 years and was on Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car when he won both the Indianapolis 500 in 2014 and the IndyCar championship in 2012. DHL spent the last two seasons as the primary sponsor for Romain Grosjean, who left Andretti at the end of the season.

The company will now be on Ganassi’s No. 10 Honda for Palou, who has won the championship in two of the last three seasons driving for the organization.

“I am extremely proud to welcome DHL to the Chip Ganassi Racing family,” said Ganassi. “It is an honor to partner with an organization that shares our fundamental values of teamwork, growth, responsibility, and the pursuit of excellence. Together, we are committed to embodying those values both on and off the racetrack.”

Palou this season became just the sixth driver in IndyCar history to win multiple championships at 26 or younger, joining Mario Andretti, Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt, Sam Hornish Jr. and Louis Meyer. He was also the first driver since 2007 to clinch the championship prior to the season finale.

DHL has roughly 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories. Palou is Spanish and said DHL’s iconic yellow and red colors “remind me of my native Spain’s colors.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing, an organization that has a rich history of success, deeply rooted in principles shared by DHL, such as a commitment to supporting the communities we call home, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by investing in our people who embody speed, passion and dedication,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas and head of global sponsorships.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.