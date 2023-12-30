Crystal Palace ends winless streak with comeback home win over Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Michael Olise scored in each half as Crystal Palace ended its eight-game winless streak by overcoming Brentford…

LONDON (AP) — Michael Olise scored in each half as Crystal Palace ended its eight-game winless streak by overcoming Brentford 3-1 at a soggy Selhurst Park in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Palace bounced back from a sorry start to an afternoon that began with Keane Lewis-Potter’s opener for the Bees inside two minutes.

Olise ensured it was all square before the 15-minute mark and Eberechi Eze added another before the break. It was the first time Palace has scored more than one before halftime this season.

Neal Maupay came closest to clawing one back for the visitors, rattling the crossbar as the Bees staged a late surge, but Brentford slipped to a club-record fifth straight league defeat.

In his program notes, Palace manager Roy Hodgson expressed his “disappointment and frustration” at the fact he has “never had the opportunity” to work with a full squad this season.

The Eagles edged closer to full strength on Saturday, when forward Odsonne Edouard returned to the matchday squad and influential duo Olise and Eze started alongside each other for just the third time in this campaign.

Palace had already conceded more top-flight opening goals in 2023 — 25 — than any other league side, and it was a swift victim once more in its last match of the year.

Mathias Jensen flicked a neat back-heel to Mads Roerslev, who whipped a cross into the box for Lewis-Potter to finish.

The sides were all square after 14 minutes when Olise arrived at the far post to meet Jordan Ayew’s cross and volleyed into the top right corner.

Palace took the lead in the 39th just as the half looked to have settled into a lull. Tyrick Mitchell took his time before flicking to Jean-Philippe Mateta, who tapped it towards the onrushing Eze to send a strike into the bottom right corner.

Olise patiently weaved through a crowd of blue shirts and fired home the Eagles’ third in the 58th. They earned their second home win of the season.

