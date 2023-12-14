Crosby moves up scoring list, Harkins gives Penguins 4-3 win over Canadiens in 12th round of SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Sidney Crosby had Mark Recchi as a mentor when he entered the NHL 18 years ago. On…

On Wednesday night, Crosby matched his former teammate on the NHL career scoring list as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from two goals down and beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a marathon 12-round shootout.

“It goes by really quick,” Crosby said about his career. “To be in company with Recchs, having played with him, having watched him here (in Montreal), I know the type of career he had and how good he was, how consistent he was.

“Definitely a compliment to be in company with him.”

Crosby had two goals and an assist to move past Paul Coffey and into a tie with Recchi for 13th place on the NHL points list with 1,533. Jake Guentzel also scored in regulation and Jansen Harkins scored the deciding goal in the shootout.

Erik Karlsson had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves as the Penguins won their second straight after a four-game skid.

“It’s always fun once it starts going, guys on the bench are starting to panic a little bit and hoping for a goal so they don’t get picked,” Karlsson saod. “But at the same time it’s one of those things that guys get opportunities to take a penalty shot that otherwise they might have not, and Harks scored a goal for us.”

David Savard, Jayden Struble and Sean Monahan scored for Montreal, which has lost eight of its last nine at home. Sam Montembeault had 27 saves.

Montreal’s Nick Suzuki and Cole Caulfield and Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang and Crosby all scored on the first four attempts of the shootout. The next eight skaters couldn’t convert until Sean Monahan scored for the Canadiens and Lars Eller for the Penguins in the seventh round. Another nine skaters went before Harkins, who got only 4:24 of ice time during the game, ended it.

“I don’t know if he’s taken a penalty shot before, let alone scored a goal,” Karlsson said. “So it’s a big moment for him.”

Montreal failed to score after spending almost an entire 4-on-3 overtime power play in Pittsburgh’s zone following Evgeni Malkin’s tripping penalty.

Montreal built leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period, before Pittsburgh scored twice in the second to tie the score.

“We had so many great moments,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “And then we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

With the Penguins on a power play, Guetzel got a pass from Crosby at the high slot and fired a shot past Montembault make it 3-2 at 5:36 of the middle period. It was Guentzel’s 13th goal of the season.

Crosby got his second of the night to tie it nearly 5 1/2 minutes later with Pittsburgh’s second power-play tally of the night. Crosby got a pass in the high slot from Karlsson scored past Montembault for his 17th with just under 9 minutes left in the second. That pulled him into a tie with Recchi.

Savard, playing in just his seventh game of the season, got the Canadiens on the scoreboard at 6:24 of the first period with his first.

Struble made it 2-0 with 7:39 left in the opening period as he beat Nedelkjovic from the right side for his second.

Crosby got the Penguins on the scoreboard 1:27 later as he backhanded a loose puck during a scramble on the left side. It tied him with Coffey (1,531) for 14th place.

Crosby is tied for the league lead with 14 even-strength goals this season.

“I understand how hard you have to work to play at this level,” Crosby said. “Each and every year I mean, the guys that are coming in are so skilled and so fast. It’s not easy, so a lot of work goes into it.”

The Canadiens retook a two-goal lead with a power-play goal with 4:40 left in the first. Mike Matheson’s wrist shot from the post trickled through Nedeljkovic and landed on the goal line, where Monahan was on hand to tap it in.

