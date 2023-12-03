Cordoba’s Dragisa Gudelj collapses again in Spain. Defender had cardiac arrest during game in March

MADRID (AP) — Cordoba defender Dragisa Gudelj was in good condition after collapsing in the first half of a Spanish…

MADRID (AP) — Cordoba defender Dragisa Gudelj was in good condition after collapsing in the first half of a Spanish third-division game against Melilla on Sunday, eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest during another match.

Cordoba said the 26-year-old Gudelj was doing well and undergoing tests in a hospital in Melilla.

He immediately got up after falling backward to the ground in the 28th minute but looked dizzy as teammates and opponents rushed toward him.

Some players went toward the ambulance by the field, and medics ran on with a stretcher. Gudelj walked off before being substituted and taken to the hospital.

In March, the game between Cordoba and Racing Ferrol was abandoned early in the first half after Gudelj collapsed and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Gudelj is the brother of Serbia midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, who plays for Spanish top-tier side Sevilla.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.