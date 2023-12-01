Live Radio
Cologne beats Darmstadt 1-0 in Germany to climb off the bottom of the Bundesliga

The Associated Press

December 1, 2023, 4:48 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Cologne moved off the bottom of the Bundesliga on Friday with a much-needed 1-0 win at Darmstadt.

Davie Selke got the goal that mattered early in the second half.

Selke wrong-footed the Darmstadt defense after 60 minutes and poked home a knock on from a corner.

Three times this season Cologne has been drawing 0-0 at halftime only to go on and lose the game, but Selke’s fourth goal of the season rewrote that grim script for the visitors.

Cologne also had a goal chalked off after a video review.

It was only Cologne’s second league win of the season and lifted it immediately above Darmstadt and into 15th place in the 18-team division. Darmstadt also has nine points but trails Cologne on goal difference.

Union Berlin dropped to last place.

