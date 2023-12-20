College Football National Signings

Pittsburgh Adham Abouraya, ol, 6-5, 280, Downingtown East, Exton, Pa. Davin Brewton, lb, 6-0, 220, Red Bank Catholic, Red Bank,…

Pittsburgh

Adham Abouraya, ol, 6-5, 280, Downingtown East, Exton, Pa.

Davin Brewton, lb, 6-0, 220, Red Bank Catholic, Red Bank, N.J.

Francis Brewu, dl, 6-2, 270, Thomas Worthington, Columbus, Ohio

Allen Bryant, s, 6-1, 170, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jiavani Cooley, ol, 6-4, 265, Cathedral Prep, Erie, Pa.

Zachary Crothers, edge, 6-3.5, 235, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Julian Dugger, qb, 6-3, 187, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Sincere Edwards, dl, 6-2, 240, Wekiva, Apopka, Fla.

Juelz Goff, rb, 5-10, 190, Central York, York, Pa.

Caleb Holmes, ol, 6-4, 290, Creekside, Fairburn, Ga.

Mason Lindsay, ol, 6-6.5, 290, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.

Cam Lindsey, lb, 6-2, 190, Aliquippa, Aliquippa, Pa.

Jeremiah Marcelin, lb, 6-2, 220, Norland, Opa Locka, Fla.

Nigel Maynard, cb, 6-0, 165, Stewarts Creek, Smyrna, Tenn.

Cameron Monteiro, wr, 6-3, 170, Brockton, Brockton, Mass.

Davion Pritchard, cb, 6-1, 165, Fitch, Youngstown, Ohio

Moritz Schmoranzer, ol, 6-4.5, 280, North Cross School, Roanoke, Va.

Jahsear Whittington, dl, 6-0, 255, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

Ty Yuhas, dl, 6-3, 260, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Purdue

DJ Allen, edge, 6-3, 231, Germantown, Germantown, Tenn.

Jaden Ball, ol, 6-4, 285, Bloom-Carroll, Carroll, Ohio

Koy Beasley, s, 5-10, 170, LaSalle, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jaekwon Bouldin, ol, 6-6, 350, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Canton, Miss.

Leontre Bradford, s, 6-0, 190, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.

Marcos Davila, qb, 6-3, 230, Midland Legacy, Midland, Texas

Tayvion Galloway, te, 6-5, 230, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Rod Green, OG, 6-4, 305, Coffeyville CC, Sprigfield, Ohio

Donovan Hamilton, wr, 6-4, 190, Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Ind.

Tra’Mar Harris, wr, 6-2, 180, Winton Woods, Cincinnati, Ohio

Hudauri Hines, cb, 6-2, 185, Franklin Central, Indianapolis, Ind.

Ty Hudkins, s, 6-1, 180, Forest Hills Central, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Demeco Kennedy, ath, 6-2, 275, Frederick Douglass, Lexington, Ky.

Jordan King, ol, 6-5, 310, North Side, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Earl Kulp, cb, 6-0, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas, Miami, Fla.

D’Mon Marable, s, 6-2, 190, Clinton, Clinton, Tenn.

Jaheim Merriweather, ath, 6-2, 205, Bearden, Knoxville, Tenn.

Caleb Mitchell Irving, dl, 6-2, 255, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas

Max Parrott, ol, 6-4, 273, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Jamari Payne, dl, 6-2, 260, Loachapoka, Notasulga, Ala.

Spencer Porath, K, 6-0, 185, Brownsburg, Brownsburg, Ind.

John Randle Jr., ol, 6-4, 270, Horn Lake, Horn Lake, Miss.

Shamar Rigby, wr, 6-4, 170, Clearwater Central Catholic, Clearwater, Fla.

Jesse Watson, wr, 5-8, 155, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.

Luke Williams, ath, 6-1, 174, Naperville North, Naperville, Ill.

Rutgers

Raynor Andrews, ol, 6-5.5, 315, Norland, Miami, Fla.

Aaris Bethea, dl, 6-2, 250, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Ben Black, ath, 6-0, 180, Mallard Creek, Charlotte, N.C.

Isaiah Crumpler, wr, 6-0, 175, D H Conley, Greenville, N.C.

Korey Duff Jr., te, 6-5, 207, St Anthonys, Melville, N.Y.

Dahkari Gilley, s, 6-2, 190, University Christian, Jacksonville, Fla.

Edd Guerrier, rb, 5-7, 192, Port Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Montele Johnson, lb, 6-2, 220, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Kenny Jones, ol, 6-3.5, 275, Delran, Delran, N.J.

Carter Kadow, ol, 6-6, 260, Middleton, Middleton, Wis.

Monte Keener, te, 6-6, 215, Linden, Linden, Mich.

Elijah King, edge, 6-6, 230, Gahanna Lincoln, Columbus, Ohio

Kevin Levy, ath, 6-0, 170, Cardinal Newman, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tyclean Luman, edge, 6-3, 250, Norland, Miami, Fla.

Matthew Ogunniyi, te, 6-5, 205, Charles Herbert Flowers, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Sam Pilof, lb, 6-3, 210, Middleton, Middleton, Wis.

Sam Robinson, lb, 6-3, 210, Lincoln, Tallahassee, Fla.

Kaj Sanders, s, 6-1, 185, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.

Noah Shaw, ath, 6-2, 195, Asheville, Asheville, N.C.

AJ Surace, qb, 6-1.5, 210, Notre Dame, Lawrenceville, N.J.

Antonio White, s, 6-2.5, 170, Parkview, Lilburn, Ga.

Gabriel Winowich, ath, 6-1, 215, Notre Dame, Lawrenceville, N.J.

South Carolina

Mazeo Bennett, wr, 6-0, 180, Greenville, Greenville, S.C.

Blake Franks, ol, 6-5, 320, Greenville, Greenville, S.C.

Matthew Fuller, rb, 6-0, 210, Wayne County, Jesup, Ga.

Debron Gatling, wr, 6-0, 180, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.

Wendell Gregory, edge, 6-2, 220, Walton, Marietta, Ga.

Kelvin Hunter, s, 5-11, 181, West Florence, Florence, S.C.

Mason Love, P, 6-0, 170, Park Hill South, Riverside, Mo.

Kam Pringle, ol, 6-7, 338, Woodland, Dorchester, S.C.

Dante Reno, qb, 6-1.5, 205, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Michael Smith, te, 6-4, 235, Calvary Day School, Savannah, Ga.

Jalewis Solomon, ath, 6-1, 185, Schley County, Ellaville, Ga.

Dylan Stewart, edge, 6-5, 235, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Washington, District of Columbia

Josiah Thompson, ol, 6-6, 280, Dillon, Dillon, S.C.

Southern Cal

Jide Abasiri, dl, 6-5, 290, Prior Lake, Prior Lake, Minn.

Jarvis Boatwright, s, 6-1, 170, Clearwater, Clearwater, Fla.

Braylon Conley, cb, 6-0, 170, Atascocita, Humble, Texas

Lorenzo Cowan, edge, 6-3.5, 220, Jenkins, Savannah, Ga.

Kameryn Fountain, edge, 6-5.5, 237, Booker T. Washington, Atlanta, Ga.

Marquis Gallegos, s, 6-1, 175, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Bryan Jackson, ath, 6-0, 240, McKinney, McKinney, Texas

Carlon Jones, dt, 6-3, 270, Bay City HS, Bay City, Texas

Xavier Jordan, wr, 6-1, 165, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Walter Matthews, te, 6-7, 245, Hiram, Hiram, Ga.

Elijah Newby, lb, 6-3, 210, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Joey Olsen, te, 6-5, 220, Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, Ore.

Isaiah Rubin, cb, 6-1, 170, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.

Makai Saina, ol, 6-4, 290, Martin, Arlington, Texas

Desman Stephens II, lb, 6-1.5, 208, Clarkston, Clarkston, Mich.

Kalolo Ta’aga, ol, 6-7, 265, Archbishop Riordan, East Palo Alto, Calif.

Justin Tauanuu, ol, 6-6, 285, Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Hayden Treter, ol, 6-6, 300, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Marcelles Williams, cb, 5-11, 185, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Jason Zandamela, ol, 6-3, 285, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.

Stanford

Joe Asiain, dl, 6-2, 275, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.

Connor Bachhuber, ol, 6-5, 245, San Clemente, San Clemente, Calif.

Benjamin Blackburn, te, 6-5, 230, Christopher Columbus, Miami

Aiden Black, te, 6-3, 235, Delaware Valley, Milford, Pa.

Elijah Brown, qb, 6-1.5, 200, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

Ziron Brown, ol, 6-4, 295, Bay, Bay Saint Louis, Miss.

Chris Davis, rb, 5-9, 175, Picayune Memorial, Picayune, Miss.

Darrius Davis, s, 5-11.5, 190, Archbishop Rummel, Metairie, La.

Chase Farrell, wr, 5-10, 180, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.

Micah Ford, rb, 6-0, 215, Toms River North, Toms River, N.J.

Hayden Gunter, ol, 6-6, 255, Denton, Denton, Texas

Kahlil House, ol, 6-4.5, 300, Houston County, Warner Robins, Ga.

Ricky Johnson, wr, 6-1, 170, Houston County, Warner Robins, Ga.

Sam Mattingly, lb, 6-2, 220, Magnolia West, Magnolia, Texas

Emmett Mosley, wr, 6-0, 175, Santa Margarita Catholic, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

Jacobi Murray, dl, 6-2, 270, Holy Innocents Episcopal School, Atlanta, Ga.

Brandon Nicholson, ath, 5-11.5, 175, Memphis University School, Memphis, Tenn.

Javion Randall, cb, 5-11, 175, Henrico, Richmond, Va.

Cam Richardson, s, 6-2, 195, Irvington, Irvington, N.J.

Dylan Stephenson, edge, 6-4, 225, Columbus, Miami, Fla.

Jaylen’Dai Sumlin, s, 6-2, 185, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Cole Tabb, rb, 5-7.5, 190, Choctawhatchee, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Bo Tate, lb, 6-1, 200, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah

Benedict Umeh, dl, 6-5, 260, Avon Old Farms, Avon, Conn.

Syracuse

Jayden Brown, lb, 6-3, 220, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.

Fatim Diggs, lb, 6-3, 220, Eastside, Camden, N.J.

Willie Goodacre, ol, 6-4.5, 300, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Ta’Ron Haile, wr, 6-1, 180, Millville, Millville, N.J.

Jaden Hart, rb, 6-0, 205, Michigan City, Michigan City, Ind.

Jaylan Hornsby, wr, 6-2, 195, Winslow Township, Atco, N.J.

Jahide Lesaine, te, 6-4, 234, Irvington, Sparta, N.J.

Braheem Long, ath, 6-0, 170, Camden, Camden, N.J.

Noah Rosahac, ol, 6-5, 270, Jim Thorpe Area, Jim Thorpe, Pa.

Emanuel Ross, wr, 6-2, 190, Red Bank Catholic, Red Bank, N.J.

Ja’Meer Thomas, ath, 5-10, 170, Bennett, Buffalo, N.Y.

Jamie Tremble, te, 6-4, 210, Wesleyan School, Norcross, Ga.

Elijah Washington, ath, 6-6, 210, Lake Taylor, Norfolk, Va.

Maraad Watson, edge, 6-3, 210, Erasms Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jakhari Williams, qb, 6-3, 190, First Presbyterian Day School, Macon, Ga.

Yasin Willis, rb, 6-1, 220, St Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J.

MORE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.