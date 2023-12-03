Chelsea holds on to beat Brighton 3-2 as Fernandez scores twice

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez scored twice as 10-man Chelsea held on to beat Brighton 3-2 in the Premier League…

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez scored twice as 10-man Chelsea held on to beat Brighton 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The midfielder struck in each half as the Londoners bounced back from last week’s 4-1 loss against Newcastle.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s team, which had Conor Gallagher sent off just before halftime, had to resist a fightback from Brighton that included a late penalty being overturned by VAR.

Chelsea led 2-0 after headers from Fernandez and Levi Colwill in the 17th and 21st minutes, but Facundo Buonanotte pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 43rd and Gallagher was shown a second yellow card just before the break.

Fernandez scored a penalty in the 65th to regain the home team’s two-goal advantage, but Joao Pedro came off the bench to score from a header in the second minute of stoppage time.

In a dramatic end to the match, Chelsea survived a penalty scare for a possible handball against Colwill with virtually the game’s final action.

Fernandez scored his first Premier League goal after heading in from close range from Benoit Badiashile’s hooked cross.

Colwill scored with a header four minutes later after connecting with Nicolas Jackson’s cross.

Buonanotte halved Chelsea’s lead when lashing a shot inside the far post with his left foot and soon after, Gallagher shown a second yellow card for sliding in late on Billy Gilmour.

Mudryk won a penalty after the break when he outpaced James Milner before being shouldered to the ground. Fernandez converted the ensuing spot kick.

Ten minutes of stoppage time had been announced by the time Pedro rose to glance a header across goal and in at the far post to give Brighton hope.

Then referee Craig Pawson was called to the touchline to review a handball against Colwill. The evidence seemed to show the ball strike the defender’s face to the relief of fans inside Stamford Bridge.

