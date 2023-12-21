Chelsea captain Reece James hits out at ‘hate and negativity’ after latest injury setback

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea captain Reece James hit out at negative comments regarding his latest injury setback after undergoing hamstring…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea captain Reece James hit out at negative comments regarding his latest injury setback after undergoing hamstring surgery.

The England right back limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-0 loss at Everton on Dec. 10 with a recurring hamstring injury and underwent an operation to try to solve the issue.

It is James’ third hamstring problem in the past year, prompting what he said had been negative and abusive messages toward him on social media.

“Since this injury I’ve had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity,” James wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Believe me, I don’t wanna be injured, I’m happiest when I’m playing football.”

James added that his “recovery has started, both physically and mentally.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.