Champions League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|x-advanced to second round
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Bayern Munich
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|6
|16
|x-Copenhagen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Galatasaray
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|13
|5
|Manchester United
|6
|1
|1
|4
|12
|15
|4
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Galatasaray (Turkey) 2, Copenhagen (Denmark) 2
Bayern Munich (England) 4, Manchester United (England) 3
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
Copenhagen 1, Bayern Munich 2
Manchester United 2, Galatasaray 3
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
Galatasaray 1, Bayern Munich 3
Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Bayern Munich 2, Galatasaray 1
Copenhagen 4, Manchester United 3
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Galatasaray 3, Manchester United 3
Bayern Munich 0, Copenhagen 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Copenhagen 1, Galatasaray 0
Manchester United 0, Bayern Munich 1
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Arsenal
|6
|4
|1
|1
|16
|4
|13
|x-PSV Eindhoven
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|10
|9
|Lens
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|11
|8
|Sevilla
|6
|0
|2
|4
|7
|12
|2
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Arsenal (England) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0
Sevilla (Spain) 1, Lens (France) 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
Lens 2, Arsenal 1
PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
Lens 1, PSV Eindhoven 1
Sevilla 1, Arsenal 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Arsenal 2, Sevilla 0
PSV Eindhoven 1, Lens 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Sevilla 2, PSV Eindhoven 3
Arsenal 6, Lens 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Lens 2, Sevilla 1
PSV Eindhoven 1, Arsenal 1
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Real Madrid
|6
|6
|0
|0
|16
|7
|18
|x-Napoli
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|9
|10
|Braga
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|12
|4
|Union Berlin
|6
|0
|2
|4
|6
|10
|2
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Union Berlin (Germany) 0
Braga (Portugal) 1, Napoli (Italy) 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
Union Berlin 2, Braga 3
Napoli 2, Real Madrid 3
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
Braga 1, Real Madrid 2
Union Berlin 0, Napoli 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Napoli 1, Union Berlin 1
Real Madrid 3, Braga 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Braga 1, Union Berlin 1
Real Madrid 4, Napoli 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Napoli 2, Braga 0
Union Berlin 2, Real Madrid 3
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Real Sociedad
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|2
|12
|x-Inter Milan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|5
|12
|Benfica
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|11
|4
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|8
|4
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Benfica (Portugal) 0, Salzburg (Austria) 2
Real Sociedad (Spain) 1, Inter Milan (Italy) 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
Salzburg 0, Real Sociedad 2
Inter Milan 1, Benfica 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
Inter Milan 2, Salzburg 1
Benfica 0, Real Sociedad 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Real Sociedad 3, Benfica 1
Salzburg 0, Inter Milan 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Benfica 3, Inter Milan 3
Real Sociedad 0, Salzburg 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Inter Milan 0, Real Sociedad 0
Salzburg 1, Benfica 3
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Atlético Madrid
|5
|3
|2
|0
|15
|6
|11
|x-Lazio
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|10
|Feyenoord
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|8
|6
|Glasgow Celtic
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|14
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 0
Lazio (Italy) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 1
|Wednesday, Oct 4
Atlético Madrid 3, Feyenoord 2
Glasgow Celtic 1, Lazio 2
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Feyenoord 3, Lazio 1
Glasgow Celtic 2, Atlético Madrid 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
Atlético Madrid 6, Glasgow Celtic 0
Lazio 1, Feyenoord 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Lazio 2, Glasgow Celtic 0
Feyenoord 1, Atlético Madrid 3
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Atlético Madrid vs. Lazio, 3 p.m.
Glasgow Celtic vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Borussia Dortmund
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|AC Milan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|7
|5
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
AC Milan (Italy) 0, Newcastle (England) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Dortmund 0
|Wednesday, Oct 4
Borussia Dortmund 0, AC Milan 0
Newcastle 4, Paris Saint-Germain 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Newcastle 0, Borussia Dortmund 1
Paris Saint-Germain 3, AC Milan 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
Borussia Dortmund 2, Newcastle 0
AC Milan 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
AC Milan 1, Borussia Dortmund 3
Paris Saint-Germain 1, Newcastle 1
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Manchester City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|5
|15
|x-Leipzig
|5
|3
|0
|2
|11
|9
|9
|Young Boys
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|11
|4
|Red Star Belgrade
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|12
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, Leipzig (Germany) 3
Manchester City (England) 3, Red Star (Serbia) 1
|Wednesday, Oct 4
Leipzig 1, Manchester City 3
Red Star Belgrade 2, Young Boys 2
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Leipzig 3, Red Star Belgrade 1
Young Boys 1, Manchester City 3
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
Manchester City 3, Young Boys 0
Red Star Belgrade 1, Leipzig 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Manchester City 3, Leipzig 2
Young Boys 2, Red Star Belgrade 0
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Leipzig vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Barcelona
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|3
|12
|Porto
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|5
|9
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|7
|9
|Antwerp
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|15
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Barcelona (Spain) 5, Antwerp (Belgium) 0
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, Porto (Portugal) 3
|Wednesday, Oct 4
Antwerp 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Porto 0, Barcelona 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Barcelona 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Antwerp 1, Porto 4
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Barcelona 0
Porto 2, Antwerp 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Antwerp 0
Barcelona 2, Porto 1
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Antwerp vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
