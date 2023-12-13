Celtic ends six-year wait for a win in Champions League group stage by beating Feyenoord 2-1

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic finally got a win in the Champions League — six years and 16 group-stage games…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic finally got a win in the Champions League — six years and 16 group-stage games after the last one — by beating Feyenoord 2-1 on Wednesday.

A stoppage-time goal by substitute Gustaf Lagerbielke, his first for Celtic, ended an unwanted hapless run for the Scottish champion which won the European Cup in 1967.

Victory in a rematch of the 1970 final won by Feyenoord was the incentive for Celtic, which was sure before kickoff to finish last in Group E.

Feyenoord was assured of third place and will enter the Europa League knockout playoff round in February. Atletico Madrid clinched winning the group by beating Lazio 2-0 on Wednesday.

Celtic led on Luis Palma’s 33rd-minute penalty and the Dutch champion tied the game in the 82nd when substitute Yankuba Minteh scored.

Sweden defender Lagerbielke scored from a header at close range meeting a cross from Matt O’Riley. The celebrations were joined by several fans running on the field, including one who hugged Lagerbielke, which will cost Celtic a disciplinary fine from UEFA.

Celtic’s previous win in the competition was 3-0 at Anderlecht in September 2017.

It was more than 10 years since Celtic last won in Glasgow in the Champions League, beating Ajax 2-1 in October 2013.

