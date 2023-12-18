C.J. Nitkowski joins Braves as TV analyst, allowing Jeff Francoeur to spend more time at home

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have hired Rangers analyst C.J. Nitkowski to serve on their main television broadcast team,…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have hired Rangers analyst C.J. Nitkowski to serve on their main television broadcast team, allowing Jeff Francoeur to spend more time with his family.

Bally Sports and the Braves announced Monday that Nitkowski, who pitched for the Braves in 2004 and still lives in suburban Atlanta, will serve as play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin’s primary analyst.

Francouer and Hall of Famer Tom Glavine are expected to work about 20 games each.

“My family and I are beyond thrilled to come home and receive this amazing opportunity,” Nitkowski said in a statement. “I am honored that Bally Sports and the Braves have selected me to join their group and continue their tradition of excellence in television broadcasting.”

After pitching 10 years in the big leagues, Nitkowski has served as Texas’ television analyst since 2017 as well as working on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio.

The 39-year-old Francoeur, who has four children, will remain in his postseason broadcast role with TBS, in addition to occasional stints in the Braves’ TV booth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.