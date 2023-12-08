Butkus Award Winners

2023_Payton Wilson, NC State
2022_Jack Campbell, Iowa
2021_Nakobe Dean, Georgia
2020_Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
2019_Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
2018_Devin White, LSU
2017_Roquan Smith, Georgia
2016_Reuben Foster, Alabama
2015_Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
2014_Eric Kendricks, UCLA
2013_C.J. Mosley, Alabama
2012_Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
2011_Luke Kuechly, Boston College
2010_Von Miller, Texas A&M
2009_Rolando McClain, Alabama
2008_Aaron Curry, Wake Forest
2007_James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
2006_Patrick Willis, Mississippi
2005_Paul Posluszny, Penn State
2004_Derrick Johnson, Texas
2003_Teddy Lehman, Oklahoma
2002_E.J. Henderson, Maryland
2001_Rocky Calmus, Oklahoma
2000_Dan Morgan, Miami
1999_LaVar Arrington, Penn State
1998_Chris Claiborne, Southern Cal
1997_Andy Katzenmoyer, Ohio State
1996_Matt Russell, Colorado
1995_Kevin Hardy, Illinois
1994_Dana Howard, Illinois
1993_Trev Alberts, Nebraska
1992_Marvin Jones, Florida State
1991_Erick Anderson, Michigan
1990_Alfred Williams, Colorado
1989_Percy Snow, Michigan State
1988_Derrick Thomas, Alabama
1987_Paul McGowan, Florida State
1986_Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma
1985_Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma
