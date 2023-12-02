Burnley scores inside 16 seconds in 5-0 win over Sheffield United to end losing run at home in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley scored the fastest English Premier League goal of the season — inside 16 seconds —…

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley scored the fastest English Premier League goal of the season — inside 16 seconds — on its way to a 5-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United that lifted the team out of last place and ended its record seven-match losing run at home in stylish fashion.

Jay Rodriguez’s deflected header gave Vincent Kompany’s team a perfect start at Turf Moor. Jacob Bruun Larsen made it 2-0 in the 29th minute after running onto a ball over the top of the defense before stroking home a low finish.

Sheffield United’s task got even tougher in first-half stoppage time when Oli McBurnie, who was already on a yellow card for elbowing Dara O’Shea, did the same thing on the same opponent to earn another booking and get sent off.

Zeki Amdouni, American-born winger Luca Koleosho — with his first league goal — and Josh Brownhill added further strikes in the second half for Burnley, which recorded its second win of the campaign. Both of the victories have come over fellow promoted teams, having also defeated Luton away in October.

Burnley moved above the beaten visitors and onto seven points but was still in the relegation zone.

Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day, Rodriguez scored an even faster goal — after 13.68 seconds — for Southampton at Chelsea.

He is the only player to score in the opening 15 seconds of two separate league matches, according to stats company Opta.

