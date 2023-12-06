Live Radio
Bulls guard Zach LaVine needs 3 to 4 more weeks of rehab on right foot

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 11:54 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine could be sidelined through the rest of December because of inflammation in his right foot.

The Bulls said Wednesday night after their 111-100 victory over Charlotte that the two-time All-Star will need three to four more weeks of rehab. LaVine missed his third straight game, with Chicago going 3-0.

LaVine signed a five-year, $215.16 million extension after the 2021-22 season. He’s averaging 21 points in 18 games — and has been the topic of recent trade speculation.

