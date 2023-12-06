Live Radio
Home » Sports » Brighton beats Brentford 2-1…

Brighton beats Brentford 2-1 thanks to first Premier League goal by England youth player Hinshelwood

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 5:15 PM

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — England youth international Jack Hinshelwood scored his first Premier League goal to earn Brighton a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old full back, making only his fifth top-flight appearance, headed home Pascal Gross’ cross in the 52nd minute, having cleared Yoane Wissa’s effort off his own goal-line just moments earlier.

Gross, standing in as Brighton’s captain, equalized for the hosts in the 31st, four minutes after they fell behind against the run of play to a penalty by Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo was later forced off by a nasty-looking ankle injury on a disappointing evening for the visitors, while his replacement Wissa was perhaps fortunate to avoid a second-half red card for swinging a hand into the face of Billy Gilmour.

The match-winning contribution of local player Hinshelwood, whose father Adam played 100 league games for Brighton from 2002-2009, earned his team a first home victory since Sept. 24 following three successive draws.

