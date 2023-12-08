Blake Coleman scores short-handed goal in 3rd, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night.

Coleman scored the go-ahead goal at 11:44 of the third period. Ramus Andersson and Connor Zary also scored in the third for Calgary, which faced a two-goal deficit after one period.

“Guys stuck with it and fought back,” Coleman said. “We’re doing everything we can to start better. Guys are searching for ways to do it, but it’s a results business. It’s a win in the column for us, so it’s important.”

Calgary’s Dustin Wolf made 30 saves in his second career NHL start. Wolf, the American Hockey League’s most valuable player and top goalie last season, was called up Tuesday. He played almost two periods in relief of Dan Vladar on Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota.

“It’s pretty special right?” Wolf said. “Any time you get a call to come play with Calgary, it’s a blessing. Try to take every moment and make the most of it and try and have a smile on my face while I’m doing it.”

Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 24 shots a night after he was pulled early in a 6-1 loss in Edmonton.

“There should be a huge sense of urgency going into a period like that, especially when you’ve got a two-goal lead to close it out,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “For us to sit back and let them come, we didn’t have any pushback. Especially where we’re at right now, I don’t know. It’s hard to fathom. We’re in a rut right now.”

The question of which goalie can step forward in the absence of Jacob Markstrom has been the buzz around the Flames since Markstrom fractured a finger on his right blocker hand in Monday’s practice. Markstrom’s status is week to week.

After a lackluster 40 minutes, the Flames broke loose in the third period, scoring twice in a 1:21 span, followed by Coleman’s short-handed goal.

Calgary successfully challenged for goaltender interference on what would have been a Sebastian Aho tying goal with just under five minutes remaining in regulation.

Coleman collected the puck off a neutral-zone turnover by the Hurricanes. He skated into the zone and beat Kochetkov with a wrist shot to the corner of the net from the high slot.

“To know that you have that ability to come back in games late in the year is important because last year we didn’t have that ability,” Coleman said. “If we can figure out the other half, we’re going to be in good shape.”

