Birmingham Bowl Winners

Dec. 23, 2023 — Duke 17, Troy 10 Dec. 27, 2022 — East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29 Jan. 2,…

Dec. 23, 2023 — Duke 17, Troy 10

Dec. 27, 2022 — East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29

Jan. 2, 2020 — Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Dec. 22, 2018 — Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34

Dec. 23, 2017 — South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Dec. 29, 2016 — South Florida 46, South Carolina 39, OT

Dec. 30, 2015 — Auburn 31, Memphis 10

Jan. 3, 2015 — Florida 28, East Carolina 20

Jan. 4, 2014 — Vanderbilt 41, Houston 24

Jan. 5, 2013 — Mississippi 38, Pittsburgh 17

Jan. 7, 2012 — SMU 28, Pittsburgh 6

Jan. 8, 2011 — Pittsburgh 27, Kentucky 10

Jan. 2, 2010 — Connecticut 20, South Carolina 7

Dec. 29, 2008 — Rutgers 29, N.C. State 23

Dec. 22, 2007 — Cincinnati 31, Southern Miss. 21

Dec. 23, 2006 — South Florida 24, East Carolina 7

Note: PapaJohns.com Bowl (2006-2010); BBVA Compass (2011-14)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.