Bayern Munich waiting on ill Harry Kane for Stuttgart game after Coman and Mazraoui are ruled out

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says striker Harry Kane is “a bit ill” ahead of a key…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says striker Harry Kane is “a bit ill” ahead of a key Bundesliga game against in-form Stuttgart and that two key players on the right flank are out injured.

Tuchel said Friday he hoped that the England captain would be back in training with the rest of the Bayern team Saturday. Bayern plays at home Sunday against third-place Stuttgart. Kane has 18 goals in 13 Bundesliga games since joining Bayern from Tottenham.

Bayern will be without forward Kingsley Coman and right-back Noussair Mazraoui after they both picked up calf muscle injuries in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

That could create an opening for the experienced Thomas Müller to start in place of Coman on the right side, while midfielder Konrad Laimer has often covered for Mazraoui on the right of defense.

Forward Serge Gnabry remains out with a tendon problem that he picked up in last week’s 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Tuchel said central defender Matthijs de Ligt is set to be back in Bayern’s squad, though only on the bench, for the first time since he injured his knee in the German Cup loss to third-tier Saarbruecken on Nov. 1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.