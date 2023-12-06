Bayern Munich to sign Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from Granada at the end of the season

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is signing Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from struggling La Liga team Granada, with the deal…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is signing Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from struggling La Liga team Granada, with the deal set to go through in July.

The German champion said Wednesday that the 22-year-old Zaragoza would sign a five-year contract running through to 2029 when he joins Bayern at the end of the season.

No fee was disclosed but German magazine Kicker reported the deal involved an initial fee of 13 million euros ($14 million) plus possible add-on fees.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund praised Zaragoza as an “explosive, very quick and extremely nimble winger” and highlighted his potential to improve and his ability to play on either side of the field.

Zaragoza was influential in Granada being promoted last season, with goals in each of the last three games of the campaign. He leads the Spanish league in dribbling this season despite Zaragoza’s lowly league position of 19th, and has five goals and two assists in 14 games.

Zaragoza has played once for Spain after making his debut in a 2-0 win over Scotland in European Championship qualifying in October.

