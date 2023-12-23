Live Radio
Baseball Luxury Tax

The Associated Press

December 23, 2023, 12:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams that had to pay luxury tax during the 2003-2023 seasons, as obtained by The Associated Press (tax suspended for pandemic-shortened 2020 season):

Year NYY LAD Bos Cubs Det SF Was SD LAA NYM Phi Atl Tor Tex
2023 $32,399,366 19,423,297 39,693,954 100,781,932 6,977,345 3,159,536 5,535,492 1,827,142
2022 9,681,093 32,397,344 1,229,936 1,524,638 30,773,938 2,882,657
2021 32,641,584 1,293,478
2019 6,742,435 13,414,561 7,583,846
2018 11,951,091 2,386,097
2017 15,719,318 36,209,572 3,661,484 4,133,193 1,448,190
2016 27,396,653 31,775,817 4,503,815 2,960,647 4,032,747 3,394,645
2015 26,108,785 43,567,472 1,835,926 1,333,417
2014 18,326,948 26,621,125
2013 28,113,945 11,415,959
2012 19,301,017
2011 13,896,069 3,430,810
2010 18,029,654 1,487,149
2009 25,689,173
2008 26,862,702 1,305,220
2007 23,881,386 6,072,287
2006 26,009,039 497,549
2005 33,978,702 4,148,981
2004 25,964,060 3,148,962 938,309
2003 11,798,357
Totals 389,898,702 234,052,170 51,719,067 10,544,493 8,999,451 8,861,255 3,824,287 42,512,070 938,309 131,555,870 9,860,002 9,860,002 5,535,492 1,827,142

