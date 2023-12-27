Barcelona says Alexia Putellas had ‘successful’ arthroscopic surgery on left knee

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has undergone arthroscopic surgery “to examine her left knee,” her…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has undergone arthroscopic surgery “to examine her left knee,” her club Barcelona said.

It described the procedure at Hospital de Barcelona on Wednesday as “successful,” while adding that Putellas is “unavailable for selection and her recovery will determine her return.”

Putellas was part of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad earlier this year.

The 29-year-old Putellas missed the entire 2022 European Championship after injuring her knee in training. The Spanish soccer federation said Putellas tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

