Arteta cleared of misconduct charge after his angry comments about Premier League officiating

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was cleared Thursday of a misconduct charge following his angry comments about the standard of officiating in the Premier League.

Arteta said after Arsenal’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle on Nov. 4 that he felt “ashamed” and “embarrassed” at the performance of the match officials and that the decisions reached were a “disgrace.” He was angry, in particular, how the contentious winning goal from Anthony Gordon was allowed to stand after a video review checking three potential infringements.

It was alleged by the Football Association that Arteta’s comments constituted misconduct because they were “insulting toward match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

An independent regulatory commission found the charge to be not proven and then dismissed it.

In the days after the game, Arteta doubled down on his criticism by saying it was supported by “evidence” and that it is his “duty” to defend his club, amid accusations he was legitimizing widespread abuse of referees.

