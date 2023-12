All Times EST Saturday, Dec. 23 Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Air Force (8-4) vs. No. 24 James…

All Times EST

Saturday, Dec. 23

Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Air Force (8-4) vs. No. 24 James Madison (11-1), 3:30 p.m.

