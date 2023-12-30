American forward Josh Sargent returns from ankle injury that sidelined him for 4 months with Norwich

American forward Josh Sargent returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for four months, entering in the 78th minute…

American forward Josh Sargent returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for four months, entering in the 78th minute of Norwich’s 1-0 loss at Millwall on Friday night in England’s second-tier League Championship.

The 23-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, was hurt while scoring against Huddersfield on Aug. 26, his third straight league match with a goal. Norwich coach David Wagner said the injury required surgery.

Sargent joined Norwich ahead of the 2021-22 season and remained with the club after it was relegated at the end of the season. He has 20 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, including 18 league goals.

Sargent was part of last year’s U.S. World Cup team and has five goals in 23 international appearances.

