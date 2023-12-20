Baseball Luxury Tax

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s luxury tax assessments for the 2023 season, as compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press. Payments are due by Jan. 21:
|New York Mets
|$100,781,932
|San Diego
|39,693,954
|New York Yankees
|32,399,366
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|19,423,297
|Philadelphia
|6,977,345
|Toronto
|5,535,492
|Atlanta
|3,159,536
|Texas
|1,827,142
|Total
|209,798,065
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.