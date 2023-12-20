Baseball Luxury Tax

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s luxury tax assessments for the 2023 season, as compiled by the commissioner’s office…

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s luxury tax assessments for the 2023 season, as compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press. Payments are due by Jan. 21:

New York Mets $100,781,932 San Diego 39,693,954 New York Yankees 32,399,366 Los Angeles Dodgers 19,423,297 Philadelphia 6,977,345 Toronto 5,535,492 Atlanta 3,159,536 Texas 1,827,142 Total 209,798,065

