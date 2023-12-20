Live Radio
Baseball Luxury Tax

The Associated Press

December 23, 2023, 6:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s luxury tax assessments for the 2023 season, as compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press. Payments are due by Jan. 21:

New York Mets $100,781,932
San Diego 39,693,954
New York Yankees 32,399,366
Los Angeles Dodgers 19,423,297
Philadelphia 6,977,345
Toronto 5,535,492
Atlanta 3,159,536
Texas 1,827,142
Total 209,798,065

