2024 WNBA Draft Order

AP () — — Draft order from the 2024 WNBA draft lottery held Sunday. The draft is scheduled for April 15.
|First Round
1. Indiana (13-27)
2. Los Angeles (17-23)
3. Phoenix (9-31)
4. Seattle (11-29)
5. Dallas (22-18)(from Chicago)
6. Washington (19-21)
7. Minnesota (19-21)
8. Atlanta (19-21)
9. Dallas (22-18)
10. Connecticut (27-13)
11. New York (32-8)
12. Los Angeles (from Las Vegas)
|Second Round
13. Phoenix
14. Seattle
15. Indiana
16. Los Angeles
17. Chicago (18-22)
18. Las Vegas (34-6)(from Washington)
19. Minnesota
20. Atlanta
21. Washington (from Dallas)
22. Connecticut
23. New York
24. Las Vegas
|Third Round
25. Phoenix
26. Seattle
27. Indiana
28. Los Angeles
29. Chicago
30. Washington
31. Minnesota
32. Atlanta
33. Dallas
34. Connecticut
35. New York
36. Las Vegas
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.