2024 WNBA Draft Order

AP () — — Draft order from the 2024 WNBA draft lottery held Sunday. The draft is scheduled for April 15.
|First Round
1. Indiana (13-27)
2. Los Angeles (17-23)
3. Phoenix (9-31)
4. Seattle (11-29)
5. Dallas (22-18)(from Chicago)
6. Washington (19-21)
7. Minnesota (19-21)
8. Atlanta (19-21)
9. Dallas
10. Connecticut (27-13)
11. New York (32-8)
12. Los Angeles (from Las Vegas)
|Second Round
13. Chicago (18-22) (from Phoenix)
14. Seattle
15. Indiana
16. Los Angeles
17. New York (from Chicago)
18. Las Vegas (34-6)(from Washington)
19. Minnesota
20. Atlanta
21. Washington (from Dallas)
22. Connecticut
23. New York
24. Las Vegas
|Third Round
25. Phoenix
26. Seattle
27. Indiana
28. Los Angeles
29. Phoenix (from Chicago)
30. Washington
31. Minnesota
32. Atlanta
33. Dallas
34. Connecticut
35. New York
36. Las Vegas
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.