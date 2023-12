2024 Copa América Glance

All Times TBA FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts…

All Times TBA FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada/Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, June 20 At Atlanta

Argentina vs. Canada-Trinidad and Tobago winner

Friday, June 21 At Arlington, Texas

Peru vs. Chile

Tuesday, June 25 At East Rutherford, N.J.

Chile vs. Argentina

At Kansas City, Kan.

Peru vs. Canada-Trinidad and Tobago winner

Saturday, June 29 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Argentina vs. Peru

At Orlando, Fla.

Canada-Trinidad and Tobago winner vs. Chile

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday, June 22 At Houston

Mexico vs. Jamaica

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Ecuador vs. Venezuela

Wednesday, June 26 At Inglewood, Calif.

Venezuela vs. Mexico

At Las Vegas

Ecuador vs. Jamaica

Sunday, June 30 At Glendale, Ariz.

Mexico vs. Ecuador

At Austin, Texas

Jamaica vs. Venezuela

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Bolivia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday, June 23 At Arlington, Texas

United States vs. Bolivia

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Uruguay vs. Panama

Thursday, June 27 At Atlanta

Panama vs. United States

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Uruguay vs. Bolivia

Monday, July 1 At Kansas City, Mo.

United States vs. Uruguay

At Orlando, Fla.

Bolivia vs. Panama

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica/Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monday, June 24 At Inglewood, Calif.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica-Honduras winner

At Houston

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Friday, June 28 At Las Vegas

Paraguay vs. Brazil

At Glendale, Ariz.

Colombia vs. Costa Rica-Honduras winner

Tuesday, July 2 At Santa Clara, Calif.

Brazil vs. Colombia

At Austin, Texas

Costa Rica-Honduras winner vs. Paraguay

QUARTERFINALS Thursday, July 4 At Houston

Group A winner vs. Group B second place

Friday, July 5 At Arlington, Texas

Group B winner vs. Group A second place

Saturday, July 6 At Las Vegas

Group C winner vs. Group D second place

At Glendale, Ariz.

Group D winner vs. Group C second place

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 9 At East Rutherford, N.J.

Houston winner vs. Arlington winner

Wednesday, July 10 At Charlotte, N.C.

Las Vegas winner vs. Glendale winner

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 13 At Charlotte, N.C.

Semifinal losers

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 14 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Semifinal winners

