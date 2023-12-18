2023 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

NEW YORK (AP) — The allocation of the 2023 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective…

NEW YORK (AP) — The allocation of the 2023 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:

Julio Rodríguez $1,865,349 Corbin Carroll 1,812,337 Adley Rutschman 1,798,439 Spencer Strider 1,692,833 Justin Steele 1,673,331 Kyle Bradish 1,666,786 Félix Bautista 1,467,094 Gunnar Henderson 1,428,001 Jonah Heim 1,060,306 Tanner Bibee 1,016,931 Bobby Witt Jr. 836,848 William Contreras 813,344 Wander Franco 706,761 Bryson Stott 628,380 George Kirby 613,007 Isaac Paredes 608,788 Cal Raleigh 606,985 James Outman 580,948 Michael Harris II 576,627 TJ Friedl 576,075 Andrés Giménez 558,541 Nolan Jones 539,046 Brandon Marsh 530,749 Josh Lowe 524,208 Emmanuel Clase 500,000 Ke’Bryan Hayes 480,929 Steven Kwan 477,103 Logan Gilbert 468,999 Braxton Garrett 466,898 Chas McCormick 453,601 Lars Nootbaar 453,092 Dane Dunning 446,638 Matt McLain 445,873 Bailey Ober 432,752 Tarik Skubal 408,487 Robert Miller 406,035 Jack Suwinski 405,720 Edouard Julien 397,629 Bryce Elder 392,639 Zack Gelof 387,856 Gabriel Moreno 387,148 Cole Ragans 381,333 Patrick Bailey 375,306 Jose Siri 371,464 Riley Greene 364,464 Jake Rogers 364,212 Luke Raley 363,014 Josh Jung 362,420 Jeremy Peña 362,362 Geraldo Perdomo 358,718 Jake Burger 356,317 Francisco Álvarez 350,284 Shane McClanahan 349,912 Kutter Crawford 343,008 Joe Ryan 341,931 Royce Lewis 341,190 Jarren Duran 338,012 Leody Taveras 336,380 Yennier Cano 336,159 Brayan Bello 334,768 Yainer Díaz 333,108 Kerry Carpenter 327,659 Nolan Gorman 325,079 Johan Oviedo 319,981 Bo Naylor 317,528 Brent Rooker 312,879 Josiah Gray 311,171 Ryan Noda 310,538 Jazz Chisholm 307,518 Maikel García 307,221 Bryan Abreu 304,107 Ryan Jeffers 300,304 Andrew Abbott 299,869 CJ Abrams 297,023 Will Benson 292,393 Camilo Doval 291,472 Grayson Rodriguez 284,002 David Bednar 282,802 Jason Foley 280,922 José Caballero 279,350 Cristopher Sánchez 279,152 Dean Kremer 276,862 JP France 275,335 Logan Allen 275,013 Eury Pérez 274,674 Reid Detmers 274,063 Jhoan Durán 271,789 Ezequiel Tovar 270,785 Elly De La Cruz 269,377 Tyler Holton 268,895 Joel Payamps 267,013 Davis Schneider 265,673 Bryce Miller 264,562 Adbert Alzolay 263,794 Mickey Moniak 262,762 Javier Assad 261,955 Spencer Steer 260,125 Matt Vierling 257,176 Jesús Sánchez 254,236 Alejandro Kirk 250,917 Anthony Volpe 246,549

