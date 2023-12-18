Live Radio
2023 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The allocation of the 2023 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:

Julio Rodríguez $1,865,349
Corbin Carroll 1,812,337
Adley Rutschman 1,798,439
Spencer Strider 1,692,833
Justin Steele 1,673,331
Kyle Bradish 1,666,786
Félix Bautista 1,467,094
Gunnar Henderson 1,428,001
Jonah Heim 1,060,306
Tanner Bibee 1,016,931
Bobby Witt Jr. 836,848
William Contreras 813,344
Wander Franco 706,761
Bryson Stott 628,380
George Kirby 613,007
Isaac Paredes 608,788
Cal Raleigh 606,985
James Outman 580,948
Michael Harris II 576,627
TJ Friedl 576,075
Andrés Giménez 558,541
Nolan Jones 539,046
Brandon Marsh 530,749
Josh Lowe 524,208
Emmanuel Clase 500,000
Ke’Bryan Hayes 480,929
Steven Kwan 477,103
Logan Gilbert 468,999
Braxton Garrett 466,898
Chas McCormick 453,601
Lars Nootbaar 453,092
Dane Dunning 446,638
Matt McLain 445,873
Bailey Ober 432,752
Tarik Skubal 408,487
Robert Miller 406,035
Jack Suwinski 405,720
Edouard Julien 397,629
Bryce Elder 392,639
Zack Gelof 387,856
Gabriel Moreno 387,148
Cole Ragans 381,333
Patrick Bailey 375,306
Jose Siri 371,464
Riley Greene 364,464
Jake Rogers 364,212
Luke Raley 363,014
Josh Jung 362,420
Jeremy Peña 362,362
Geraldo Perdomo 358,718
Jake Burger 356,317
Francisco Álvarez 350,284
Shane McClanahan 349,912
Kutter Crawford 343,008
Joe Ryan 341,931
Royce Lewis 341,190
Jarren Duran 338,012
Leody Taveras 336,380
Yennier Cano 336,159
Brayan Bello 334,768
Yainer Díaz 333,108
Kerry Carpenter 327,659
Nolan Gorman 325,079
Johan Oviedo 319,981
Bo Naylor 317,528
Brent Rooker 312,879
Josiah Gray 311,171
Ryan Noda 310,538
Jazz Chisholm 307,518
Maikel García 307,221
Bryan Abreu 304,107
Ryan Jeffers 300,304
Andrew Abbott 299,869
CJ Abrams 297,023
Will Benson 292,393
Camilo Doval 291,472
Grayson Rodriguez 284,002
David Bednar 282,802
Jason Foley 280,922
José Caballero 279,350
Cristopher Sánchez 279,152
Dean Kremer 276,862
JP France 275,335
Logan Allen 275,013
Eury Pérez 274,674
Reid Detmers 274,063
Jhoan Durán 271,789
Ezequiel Tovar 270,785
Elly De La Cruz 269,377
Tyler Holton 268,895
Joel Payamps 267,013
Davis Schneider 265,673
Bryce Miller 264,562
Adbert Alzolay 263,794
Mickey Moniak 262,762
Javier Assad 261,955
Spencer Steer 260,125
Matt Vierling 257,176
Jesús Sánchez 254,236
Alejandro Kirk 250,917
Anthony Volpe 246,549

