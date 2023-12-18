2023 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

NEW YORK (AP) — The allocation of the 2023 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:
|Julio Rodríguez
|$1,865,349
|Corbin Carroll
|1,812,337
|Adley Rutschman
|1,798,439
|Spencer Strider
|1,692,833
|Justin Steele
|1,673,331
|Kyle Bradish
|1,666,786
|Félix Bautista
|1,467,094
|Gunnar Henderson
|1,428,001
|Jonah Heim
|1,060,306
|Tanner Bibee
|1,016,931
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|836,848
|William Contreras
|813,344
|Wander Franco
|706,761
|Bryson Stott
|628,380
|George Kirby
|613,007
|Isaac Paredes
|608,788
|Cal Raleigh
|606,985
|James Outman
|580,948
|Michael Harris II
|576,627
|TJ Friedl
|576,075
|Andrés Giménez
|558,541
|Nolan Jones
|539,046
|Brandon Marsh
|530,749
|Josh Lowe
|524,208
|Emmanuel Clase
|500,000
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|480,929
|Steven Kwan
|477,103
|Logan Gilbert
|468,999
|Braxton Garrett
|466,898
|Chas McCormick
|453,601
|Lars Nootbaar
|453,092
|Dane Dunning
|446,638
|Matt McLain
|445,873
|Bailey Ober
|432,752
|Tarik Skubal
|408,487
|Robert Miller
|406,035
|Jack Suwinski
|405,720
|Edouard Julien
|397,629
|Bryce Elder
|392,639
|Zack Gelof
|387,856
|Gabriel Moreno
|387,148
|Cole Ragans
|381,333
|Patrick Bailey
|375,306
|Jose Siri
|371,464
|Riley Greene
|364,464
|Jake Rogers
|364,212
|Luke Raley
|363,014
|Josh Jung
|362,420
|Jeremy Peña
|362,362
|Geraldo Perdomo
|358,718
|Jake Burger
|356,317
|Francisco Álvarez
|350,284
|Shane McClanahan
|349,912
|Kutter Crawford
|343,008
|Joe Ryan
|341,931
|Royce Lewis
|341,190
|Jarren Duran
|338,012
|Leody Taveras
|336,380
|Yennier Cano
|336,159
|Brayan Bello
|334,768
|Yainer Díaz
|333,108
|Kerry Carpenter
|327,659
|Nolan Gorman
|325,079
|Johan Oviedo
|319,981
|Bo Naylor
|317,528
|Brent Rooker
|312,879
|Josiah Gray
|311,171
|Ryan Noda
|310,538
|Jazz Chisholm
|307,518
|Maikel García
|307,221
|Bryan Abreu
|304,107
|Ryan Jeffers
|300,304
|Andrew Abbott
|299,869
|CJ Abrams
|297,023
|Will Benson
|292,393
|Camilo Doval
|291,472
|Grayson Rodriguez
|284,002
|David Bednar
|282,802
|Jason Foley
|280,922
|José Caballero
|279,350
|Cristopher Sánchez
|279,152
|Dean Kremer
|276,862
|JP France
|275,335
|Logan Allen
|275,013
|Eury Pérez
|274,674
|Reid Detmers
|274,063
|Jhoan Durán
|271,789
|Ezequiel Tovar
|270,785
|Elly De La Cruz
|269,377
|Tyler Holton
|268,895
|Joel Payamps
|267,013
|Davis Schneider
|265,673
|Bryce Miller
|264,562
|Adbert Alzolay
|263,794
|Mickey Moniak
|262,762
|Javier Assad
|261,955
|Spencer Steer
|260,125
|Matt Vierling
|257,176
|Jesús Sánchez
|254,236
|Alejandro Kirk
|250,917
|Anthony Volpe
|246,549
