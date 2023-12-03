2023 College Football Playoff Rankings

|Dec. 3
|Record
|1. Michigan
|13-0
|2. Washington
|13-0
|3. Texas
|12-1
|4. Alabama
|12-1
|5. Florida State
|13-0
|6. Georgia
|12-1
|7. Ohio State
|11-1
|8. Oregon
|11-2
|9. Missouri
|10-2
|10. Penn State
|10-2
|11. Mississippi
|10-2
|12. Oklahoma
|10-2
|13. LSU
|9-3
|14. Arizona
|9-3
|15. Louisville
|10-3
|16. Notre Dame
|9-3
|17. Iowa
|10-3
|18. NC State
|9-3
|19. Oregon State
|8-4
|20. Oklahoma State
|9-4
|21. Tennessee
|8-4
|22. Clemson
|8-4
|23. Liberty
|12-0
|24. SMU
|11-2
|25. Kansas State
|8-4
