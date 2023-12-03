Live Radio
2023 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 2:53 PM

Dec. 3
Record
1. Michigan 13-0
2. Washington 13-0
3. Texas 12-1
4. Alabama 12-1
5. Florida State 13-0
6. Georgia 12-1
7. Ohio State 11-1
8. Oregon 11-2
9. Missouri 10-2
10. Penn State 10-2
11. Mississippi 10-2
12. Oklahoma 10-2
13. LSU 9-3
14. Arizona 9-3
15. Louisville 10-3
16. Notre Dame 9-3
17. Iowa 10-3
18. NC State 9-3
19. Oregon State 8-4
20. Oklahoma State 9-4
21. Tennessee 8-4
22. Clemson 8-4
23. Liberty 12-0
24. SMU 11-2
25. Kansas State 8-4

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

