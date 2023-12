2023 College Football Award Winners

Winners of the 2023 college football awards, presented Friday: Chuck Bednarik Trophy (best defensive player) — Payton Wilson, NC State…

Winners of the 2023 college football awards, presented Friday:

Chuck Bednarik Trophy (best defensive player) — Payton Wilson, NC State

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — Jayden Daniels, LSU

Doak Walker Award (outstanding running back) — Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Bronko Nagurski (outstanding defensive player) — Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Rimington Award (outstanding center) — Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Outland Trophy (outstanding collegiate interior lineman) — T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

John Mackey (best tight end) — Brock Bowers, Georgia

Fred Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver) — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker) — Payton Wilson, NC State

Ray Guy Award (best punter) — Tory Taylor, Iowa

Walter Camp National Player of the Year — Jayden Daniels, LSU

Maxwell Award (best all-around player) — Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) — Trey Taylor, Air Force

Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker) — Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

Sports Spirit Award — Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan

Coach of the Year Award — Kalen DeBoer, Washington

NCFAA Contribution to College Football Award — Mike Leach, Texas Tech/Washington St./Miss. St.

