2023 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2023 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Kalen DeBoer, Washington 30 10 3 113 Mike Norvell, Florida State 10 11 5 57 Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri 3 8 13 38 Jedd Fisch, Arizona 4 6 4 28 Steve Sarkisian, Texas 1 5 3 16 David Braun, Northwestern 1 3 4 13 Nick Saban, Alabama 1 2 3 10 Jeff Brohm, Louisville 1 2 2 9 Barry Odom, UNLV 1 0 4 7 Jamey Chadwell, Liberty 0 1 4 6 Jerry Kill, New Mexico State 0 1 1 3 Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 0 1 1 3 Dan Lanning, Oregon 0 1 1 3 Curt Cignetti, James Madison 0 0 2 2 Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State 0 1 0 2 Kirby Smart, Georgia 0 0 1 1 Rhett Lashlee, SMU 0 0 1 1

