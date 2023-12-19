2023 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2023 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Coach
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Kalen DeBoer, Washington
|30
|10
|3
|113
|Mike Norvell, Florida State
|10
|11
|5
|57
|Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
|3
|8
|13
|38
|Jedd Fisch, Arizona
|4
|6
|4
|28
|Steve Sarkisian, Texas
|1
|5
|3
|16
|David Braun, Northwestern
|1
|3
|4
|13
|Nick Saban, Alabama
|1
|2
|3
|10
|Jeff Brohm, Louisville
|1
|2
|2
|9
|Barry Odom, UNLV
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Jamey Chadwell, Liberty
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Jerry Kill, New Mexico State
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Dan Lanning, Oregon
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Curt Cignetti, James Madison
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Kirby Smart, Georgia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rhett Lashlee, SMU
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.