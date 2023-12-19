Live Radio
2023 AP Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 12:13 PM

Voting for the 2023 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Kalen DeBoer, Washington 30 10 3 113
Mike Norvell, Florida State 10 11 5 57
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri 3 8 13 38
Jedd Fisch, Arizona 4 6 4 28
Steve Sarkisian, Texas 1 5 3 16
David Braun, Northwestern 1 3 4 13
Nick Saban, Alabama 1 2 3 10
Jeff Brohm, Louisville 1 2 2 9
Barry Odom, UNLV 1 0 4 7
Jamey Chadwell, Liberty 0 1 4 6
Jerry Kill, New Mexico State 0 1 1 3
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 0 1 1 3
Dan Lanning, Oregon 0 1 1 3
Curt Cignetti, James Madison 0 0 2 2
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State 0 1 0 2
Kirby Smart, Georgia 0 0 1 1
Rhett Lashlee, SMU 0 0 1 1

