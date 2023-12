2023-24 Bowl Glance

All Times EST Saturday, Dec. 16 Myrtle Beach Bowl Conway, S.C. Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21 Celebration Bowl Atlanta Florida…

All Times EST Saturday, Dec. 16 Myrtle Beach Bowl Conway, S.C.

Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

Celebration Bowl Atlanta

Florida A&M 30, Howard 26

New Orleans Bowl New Orleans

Jacksonville St. 34, Louisiana 31, OT

Cure Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Appalachian St. 13, Miami (Ohio) 9

New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque, N.M.

Fresno St. 37, New Mexico St. 10

LA Bowl Hosted Inglewood, Calif.

UCLA 35, Boise St. 22

Independence Bowl Shreveport, La.

Texas Tech 34, California 14

Monday, Dec. 18 Famous Toastery Bowl Charlotte, N.C.

W. Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35, OT

Tuesday, Dec 19 Frisco Bowl Frisco, Texas

UTSA 35, Marshall 17

Thursday, Dec. 21 Boca Raton Bowl Boca Raton, Fla.

USF 45, Syracuse 0

Friday, Dec. 22 Gasparilla Bowl Tampa, Fla.

Geogia Tech vs. UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas St. vs. N. Illinois, noon

Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala.

Troy vs. Duke, noon

Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth, Texas

No. 24 James Madison vs. Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho

Georgia St. vs. Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan, 7:00 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas

Utah vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii Bowl Honolulu, Hawaii

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl Detroit

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 2:00 p.m.

First Responder Bowl Dallas

Texas St. vs. Rice, 5:30 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix

Kansas vs. UNLV, 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 Military Bowl Presented Annapolis, Md.

No. 23 Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2:00 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl San Diego, Calif.

No. 16 Louisville vs. Southern Cal, 8:00 p.m.

Texas Bowl Houston

No. 22 Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 Fenway Bowl Boston

No. 17 SMU vs. Boston College, 11:00 a.m.

Pinstripe Bowl New York

Rutgers vs. Miami, 2:15 p.m.

Pop-Tarts Bowl Orlando, Fla.

No. 19 NC State vs. Kansas St., 5:45 p.m.

Alamo Bowl San Antonio, Texas

No. 12 Oklahoma No. 14 Arizona, 9:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla.

Clemson vs. Kentucky, 12:00 p.m.

Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Oregon St., 2:00 p.m.

Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis vs. Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Arlington, Texas

No. 7 Ohio St. vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 Peach Bowl Atlanta

No. 10 Penn St. vs. No. 11 Mississippi, noon

Music City Bowl Nashville, Tenn.

Maryland vs. Auburn, 2:00 p.m.

Orange Bowl Miami

No. 4 Florida St. vs. No. 6 Georgia, 4:00 p.m.

Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz.

Toledo vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl Tampa, Fla.

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, noon

Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla.

No. 20 Iowa vs. No. 25 Tennessee, 1:00 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 18 Liberty, 1:00 p.m.

Rose Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal Pasadena, Calif.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 5 Alabama, 5:00 p.m.

Allstate Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal New Orleans

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas, 8:45 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8 CFP National Championship Houston

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

