Live Radio
Home » Sports » 2022 Luxury Tax Payrolls

2022 Luxury Tax Payrolls

The Associated Press

December 23, 2023, 6:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2023 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office.

Figures are for 40-man rosters and include the average annual values of contracts and $17,090,029 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits; club medical costs; insurance; workman’s compensation, payroll, unemployment and Social Security taxes; spring training allowances; meal and tip money; All-Star game expenses; travel and moving expenses; postseason pay; and college scholarships. Also included is $1,666,667 per team for the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Salaries include earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

The luxury tax is assessed starting on the amount above $233 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego exceeded the threshold for the third consecutive season and pay at a 50% rate on the amount over $233 million but less than $253 million, a 62% rate on the amount over $253 million but less than $273 million, a 95% rate on the amount over $273 million but less than $293 million and a 110% rate on the amount above $293 million.

The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Philadelphia exceeded the threshold for the second consecutive season pay a 30% rate on the amount over $233 million but less than $253 million, a 42% rate on the amount over $253 million but less than $273 million, a 75% rate on the amount over $273 million but less than $293 million and a 90% rate on the amount above $293 million.

Atlanta, Toronto and Texas pay a 20% rate on the amount over $233 million but less than $253 million and a 32% rate on the amount over $253 million but less than $273 million.

The Mets received a $2,126,471 tax credit under Article XXIII(C)(2)(b)(i)(B) of the Basic Agreement.

N.Y. Mets $374,676,003
N.Y. Yankees 296,332,629
San Diego 291,204,162
L.A. Dodgers 268,198,867
Toronto 257,798,413
Philadelphia 255,327,012
Atlanta 248,797,681
Texas 242,135,712
L.A. Angels 232,971,346
Chicago Cubs 230,302,842
Houston 226,272,705
Boston 225,767,320
San Francisco 218,452,983
Chicago White Sox 200,575,358
Colorado 193,328,169
St. Louis 186,465,650
Seattle 183,361,816
Minnesota 177,100,325
Arizona 154,506,985
Milwaukee 151,785,069
Detroit 146,479,739
Cleveland 136,663,802
Miami 134,909,166
Washington 134,648,242
Tampa Bay 131,842,751
Kansas City 119,437,120
Cincinnati 113,029,357
Pittsburgh 89,774,934
Baltimore 89,408,287
Oakland 81,759,852
Totals $5,793,314,289

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up