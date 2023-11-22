Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 22 EAST Albany (NY) 57, Cornell 45 Army 59, Connecticut College 34 Boston U. 64, Le Moyne 53…

Wednesday, Nov. 22

EAST

Albany (NY) 57, Cornell 45

Army 59, Connecticut College 34

Boston U. 64, Le Moyne 53

Buffalo 78, St. Bonaventure 69

George Mason 72, American 62

Lehigh 82, Marist 64

Loyola (Md.) 53, St. Francis (Pa.) 45

Mount St. Mary’s 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 50

Providence 57, Monmouth (NJ) 40

Saint Joseph’s 67, Temple 65, OT

Stony Brook 86, Delaware St. 41

Utah Tech 56, New Hampshire 46

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 56, Georgia St. 48

Bradley 66, Elon 59

Coastal Carolina 78, Charleston Southern 60

Florida 83, Columbia 81

Georgia 65, Purdue 57

Grambling St. 64, Northwestern St. 59

Morehead St. 89, Ohio 60

NC Central 69, W. Carolina 58

Presbyterian 64, UNC-Wilmington 51

Seton Hall 68, East Carolina 57

Stanford 74, Belmont 55

UNC-Greensboro 75, Montreat 46

MIDWEST

Ball St. 67, IUPUI 63

Bowling Green 59, Mercer 38

Brown 56, Loyola Chicago 49

Cleveland St. 62, Austin Peay 57

Florida St. 90, Northwestern 52

Minnesota 84, CS Northridge 31

Missouri St. 74, SE Missouri 66

Oral Roberts 72, Texas Rio Grande Valley 63

UMKC 77, Chicago St. 46

SOUTHWEST

E. Washington 64, Tarleton St. 62

Houston Christian 80, Mount St. Joseph 46

Lamar 56, UTEP 44

Ohio St. 75, Oklahoma St. 57

Stephen F. Austin 73, Texas Southern 58

FAR WEST

Cal Baptist 71, Portland 66

Oregon St. 88, UMBC 52

Penn 92, Chapman 46

Southern Cal 71, Penn St. 70

UC Riverside 52, Utah St. 51

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.