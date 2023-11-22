Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 22
EAST
Albany (NY) 57, Cornell 45
Army 59, Connecticut College 34
Boston U. 64, Le Moyne 53
Buffalo 78, St. Bonaventure 69
George Mason 72, American 62
Lehigh 82, Marist 64
Loyola (Md.) 53, St. Francis (Pa.) 45
Mount St. Mary’s 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 50
Providence 57, Monmouth (NJ) 40
Saint Joseph’s 67, Temple 65, OT
Stony Brook 86, Delaware St. 41
Utah Tech 56, New Hampshire 46
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 56, Georgia St. 48
Bradley 66, Elon 59
Coastal Carolina 78, Charleston Southern 60
Florida 83, Columbia 81
Georgia 65, Purdue 57
Grambling St. 64, Northwestern St. 59
Morehead St. 89, Ohio 60
NC Central 69, W. Carolina 58
Presbyterian 64, UNC-Wilmington 51
Seton Hall 68, East Carolina 57
Stanford 74, Belmont 55
UNC-Greensboro 75, Montreat 46
MIDWEST
Ball St. 67, IUPUI 63
Bowling Green 59, Mercer 38
Brown 56, Loyola Chicago 49
Cleveland St. 62, Austin Peay 57
Florida St. 90, Northwestern 52
Minnesota 84, CS Northridge 31
Missouri St. 74, SE Missouri 66
Oral Roberts 72, Texas Rio Grande Valley 63
UMKC 77, Chicago St. 46
SOUTHWEST
E. Washington 64, Tarleton St. 62
Houston Christian 80, Mount St. Joseph 46
Lamar 56, UTEP 44
Ohio St. 75, Oklahoma St. 57
Stephen F. Austin 73, Texas Southern 58
FAR WEST
Cal Baptist 71, Portland 66
Oregon St. 88, UMBC 52
Penn 92, Chapman 46
Southern Cal 71, Penn St. 70
UC Riverside 52, Utah St. 51
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.