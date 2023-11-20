Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Nov. 19
EAST
Boston College 71, Providence 56
Maryland 83, Syracuse 81
Monmouth (NJ) 74, UMass 62
Niagara 71, Stonehill 69
Penn 85, Siena 79
Sacred Heart 63, Hofstra 60
Saint Joseph’s 64, Drexel 53
St. John’s 67, Manhattan 47
Stony Brook 68, Holy Cross 55
Vermont 60, St. Rose 44
Villanova 90, Temple 62
West Virginia 94, Youngstown St. 40
SOUTH
Clemson 102, Longwood 63
ETSU 72, Presbyterian 56
Florida Gulf Coast 59, Kentucky 48
Florida St. 80, South Alabama 45
Georgia Tech 77, Kennesaw St. 38
James Madison 78, VCU 65
Louisville 77, Bucknell 44
Memphis 52, Howard 43
Mississippi St. 63, Belmont 62
NC A&T 56, Liberty 47
NC Central 83, Johnson & Wales (NC) 50
NC State 67, Rhode Island 58
Norfolk St. 59, Hampton 45
Oklahoma 82, Virginia 67
South Florida 56, North Florida 55
Tennessee 100, Troy 73
Tulane 64, Mercer 58
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 71, Toledo 60
Creighton 79, Nebraska 74
Ill. Chicago 79, IUPUI 49
Illinois St. 89, St. Francis (IL) 51
Indiana 77, Lipscomb 44
Iowa 113, Drake 90
Kansas St. 75, Wisconsin 57
Marquette 96, St. Peter’s 36
Michigan 70, South Dakota 52
Michigan St. 105, Evansville 49
Middle Tennessee 71, DePaul 69
Montana St. 60, North Dakota 53
North Texas 79, S. Illinois 73
Northwestern 76, SE Missouri 68
UConn 62, Minnesota 44
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 63, UALR 39
Baylor 81, Harvard 71
Houston 106, Grambling St. 74
Incarnate Word 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57
Rice 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62
TCU 88, Army 51
Texas 96, Louisiana Tech 44
Washington St. 81, Prairie View 43
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 72, Idaho St. 40
Cal St.-Fullerton 54, San Francisco 48
Idaho 50, Hawaii 40
Mississippi 56, Arizona 47
N. Arizona 74, UC San Diego 69
Princeton 62, San Diego 51
San Jose St. 61, Loyola Marymount 53
Stanford 82, Duke 79, OT
UAB 63, Alaska-Anchorage 52
UC Santa Barbara 71, S. Utah 61
Utah 117, E. Kentucky 72
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.