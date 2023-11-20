Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Nov. 19 EAST Boston College 71, Providence 56 Maryland 83, Syracuse 81 Monmouth (NJ) 74, UMass 62 Niagara 71,…

Sunday, Nov. 19

EAST

Boston College 71, Providence 56

Maryland 83, Syracuse 81

Monmouth (NJ) 74, UMass 62

Niagara 71, Stonehill 69

Penn 85, Siena 79

Sacred Heart 63, Hofstra 60

Saint Joseph’s 64, Drexel 53

St. John’s 67, Manhattan 47

Stony Brook 68, Holy Cross 55

Vermont 60, St. Rose 44

Villanova 90, Temple 62

West Virginia 94, Youngstown St. 40

SOUTH

Clemson 102, Longwood 63

ETSU 72, Presbyterian 56

Florida Gulf Coast 59, Kentucky 48

Florida St. 80, South Alabama 45

Georgia Tech 77, Kennesaw St. 38

James Madison 78, VCU 65

Louisville 77, Bucknell 44

Memphis 52, Howard 43

Mississippi St. 63, Belmont 62

NC A&T 56, Liberty 47

NC Central 83, Johnson & Wales (NC) 50

NC State 67, Rhode Island 58

Norfolk St. 59, Hampton 45

Oklahoma 82, Virginia 67

South Florida 56, North Florida 55

Tennessee 100, Troy 73

Tulane 64, Mercer 58

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 71, Toledo 60

Creighton 79, Nebraska 74

Ill. Chicago 79, IUPUI 49

Illinois St. 89, St. Francis (IL) 51

Indiana 77, Lipscomb 44

Iowa 113, Drake 90

Kansas St. 75, Wisconsin 57

Marquette 96, St. Peter’s 36

Michigan 70, South Dakota 52

Michigan St. 105, Evansville 49

Middle Tennessee 71, DePaul 69

Montana St. 60, North Dakota 53

North Texas 79, S. Illinois 73

Northwestern 76, SE Missouri 68

UConn 62, Minnesota 44

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 63, UALR 39

Baylor 81, Harvard 71

Houston 106, Grambling St. 74

Incarnate Word 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57

Rice 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62

TCU 88, Army 51

Texas 96, Louisiana Tech 44

Washington St. 81, Prairie View 43

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 72, Idaho St. 40

Cal St.-Fullerton 54, San Francisco 48

Idaho 50, Hawaii 40

Mississippi 56, Arizona 47

N. Arizona 74, UC San Diego 69

Princeton 62, San Diego 51

San Jose St. 61, Loyola Marymount 53

Stanford 82, Duke 79, OT

UAB 63, Alaska-Anchorage 52

UC Santa Barbara 71, S. Utah 61

Utah 117, E. Kentucky 72

