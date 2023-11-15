Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 15
EAST
Akron 63, Robert Morris 58, OT
Brown 61, Providence 56
Bucknell 49, Fairleigh Dickinson 44
Drexel 71, La Salle 46
George Washington 69, American 59
Hofstra 66, Delaware St. 53
Loyola (Md.) 49, UMBC 48
Marist 84, Lafayette 76, OT
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Navy 59, OT
NJIT 70, Rider 57
Sacred Heart 59, Monmouth (NJ) 50
Seton Hall 82, Rutgers 63
Stony Brook 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Syracuse 80, Coppin St. 47
SOUTH
Belmont 75, Wichita St. 67
Bethune-Cookman 74, Iona 72, OT
Chattanooga 70, Tennessee Tech 45
Coastal Carolina 73, SC State 61
ETSU 49, Radford 45
George Mason 60, Pittsburgh 52
Jackson St. 105, Tougaloo 47
James Madison 84, Longwood 50
Mississippi 80, Temple 63
Mississippi St. 87, New Orleans 26
NC A&T 56, Wake Forest 51
NC State 90, Elon 35
North Carolina 62, Hampton 32
Presbyterian 95, Columbia (SC) 43
Richmond 80, Gardner-Webb 53
Vanderbilt 77, W. Kentucky 74
Virginia 80, William & Mary 51
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 81, Lindenwood (Mo.) 62
E. Kentucky 77, Evansville 75
Fort Wayne 70, S. Illinois 64, OT
Ill.-Springfield 71, Indiana St. 69
Illinois 103, St. Peter’s 33
Illinois St. 90, SIU-Edwardsville 86
Marquette 92, IUPUI 58
Minnesota 75, N. Dakota St. 53
North Dakota 80, Concordia (Moor.) 47
Notre Dame 110, Northwestern 52
Saint Louis 79, Missouri St. 67
W. Illinois 101, Hannibal-LaGrange 23
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 92, Alabama St. 46
TCU 61, Incarnate Word 55
UTSA 66, Texas A&M-CC 59, OT
FAR WEST
Boise St. 63, UC Riverside 55
Cal Baptist 82, Long Beach St. 71
Colorado St. 67, New Hampshire 45
Fresno St. 74, Pepperdine 55
Gonzaga 83, North Florida 55
Idaho St. 70, UC Santa Barbara 64
N. Arizona 91, Benedictine Mesa 37
New Mexico 75, Texas A&M Commerce 74
S. Utah 72, Alaska 58
UC San Diego 94, La Sierra 40
Washington 81, Pacific 64
___
