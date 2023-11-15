Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 15 EAST Akron 63, Robert Morris 58, OT Brown 61, Providence 56 Bucknell 49, Fairleigh Dickinson 44 Drexel…

Wednesday, Nov. 15

EAST

Akron 63, Robert Morris 58, OT

Brown 61, Providence 56

Bucknell 49, Fairleigh Dickinson 44

Drexel 71, La Salle 46

George Washington 69, American 59

Hofstra 66, Delaware St. 53

Loyola (Md.) 49, UMBC 48

Marist 84, Lafayette 76, OT

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Navy 59, OT

NJIT 70, Rider 57

Sacred Heart 59, Monmouth (NJ) 50

Seton Hall 82, Rutgers 63

Stony Brook 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Syracuse 80, Coppin St. 47

SOUTH

Belmont 75, Wichita St. 67

Bethune-Cookman 74, Iona 72, OT

Chattanooga 70, Tennessee Tech 45

Coastal Carolina 73, SC State 61

ETSU 49, Radford 45

George Mason 60, Pittsburgh 52

Jackson St. 105, Tougaloo 47

James Madison 84, Longwood 50

Mississippi 80, Temple 63

Mississippi St. 87, New Orleans 26

NC A&T 56, Wake Forest 51

NC State 90, Elon 35

North Carolina 62, Hampton 32

Presbyterian 95, Columbia (SC) 43

Richmond 80, Gardner-Webb 53

Vanderbilt 77, W. Kentucky 74

Virginia 80, William & Mary 51

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 81, Lindenwood (Mo.) 62

E. Kentucky 77, Evansville 75

Fort Wayne 70, S. Illinois 64, OT

Ill.-Springfield 71, Indiana St. 69

Illinois 103, St. Peter’s 33

Illinois St. 90, SIU-Edwardsville 86

Marquette 92, IUPUI 58

Minnesota 75, N. Dakota St. 53

North Dakota 80, Concordia (Moor.) 47

Notre Dame 110, Northwestern 52

Saint Louis 79, Missouri St. 67

W. Illinois 101, Hannibal-LaGrange 23

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 92, Alabama St. 46

TCU 61, Incarnate Word 55

UTSA 66, Texas A&M-CC 59, OT

FAR WEST

Boise St. 63, UC Riverside 55

Cal Baptist 82, Long Beach St. 71

Colorado St. 67, New Hampshire 45

Fresno St. 74, Pepperdine 55

Gonzaga 83, North Florida 55

Idaho St. 70, UC Santa Barbara 64

N. Arizona 91, Benedictine Mesa 37

New Mexico 75, Texas A&M Commerce 74

S. Utah 72, Alaska 58

UC San Diego 94, La Sierra 40

Washington 81, Pacific 64

___

