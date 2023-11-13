Live Radio
Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 11:30 PM

Monday, Nov. 13

EAST

Albany (NY) 118, Sarah Lawrence 27

Coppin St. 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 34

Holy Cross 51, Mass.-Lowell 41

Penn St. 91, Kansas 85

St. Peter’s 61, CCSU 57

SOUTH

FAU 84, North Florida 75, OT

Florida 92, Florida A&M 54

Georgia 85, Georgia Southern 59

South Florida 83, Grambling St. 57

Tennessee 84, Memphis 74, OT

UAB 81, W. Carolina 56

UCF 96, Anderson (SC) 73

W. Kentucky 62, Cornell 56

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 92, Schreiner 40

Texas Tech 61, Lamar 44

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 77, San Francisco 69

Boise St. 76, Weber St. 47

California 74, Cal Poly 60

San Diego St. 77, UC Davis 68

Southern Cal 93, Le Moyne 42

___

