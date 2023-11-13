Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 13
EAST
Albany (NY) 118, Sarah Lawrence 27
Coppin St. 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 34
Holy Cross 51, Mass.-Lowell 41
Penn St. 91, Kansas 85
St. Peter’s 61, CCSU 57
SOUTH
FAU 84, North Florida 75, OT
Florida 92, Florida A&M 54
Georgia 85, Georgia Southern 59
South Florida 83, Grambling St. 57
Tennessee 84, Memphis 74, OT
UAB 81, W. Carolina 56
UCF 96, Anderson (SC) 73
W. Kentucky 62, Cornell 56
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-CC 92, Schreiner 40
Texas Tech 61, Lamar 44
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 77, San Francisco 69
Boise St. 76, Weber St. 47
California 74, Cal Poly 60
San Diego St. 77, UC Davis 68
Southern Cal 93, Le Moyne 42
___
