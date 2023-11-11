Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 11 EAST Canisius 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62 Colgate 57, UMBC 51 Duquesne 82, Niagara 79 La Salle…

Saturday, Nov. 11

EAST

Canisius 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

Colgate 57, UMBC 51

Duquesne 82, Niagara 79

La Salle 62, American 53

Lehigh 62, Stonehill 50

Md.-Eastern Shore 91, Shock 71

Penn 74, Marist 51

Saint Joseph’s 66, Yale 45

St. Bonaventure 70, Robert Morris 52

Stony Brook 82, Le Moyne 61

Temple 77, Bucknell 53

West Virginia 71, Pittsburgh 62

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 71, Ohio 64

Ball St. 86, Troy 71

Davidson 57, Wake Forest 52

E. Kentucky 86, N. Kentucky 75

ETSU 51, Lafayette 43

Elon 90, Gardner-Webb 69

Georgia Southern 82, E. Michigan 58

Georgia Tech 91, Furman 56

High Point 99, Lees-Mcrae 47

Kentucky 82, SC-Upstate 54

Louisiana-Monroe 78, Miami (Ohio) 62

Old Dominion 59, Buffalo 48

Presbyterian 76, Johnson C. Smith 40

Samford 65, Cent. Arkansas 62

Southern Miss. 77, Akron 60

UNC-Greensboro 61, SC State 30

Wofford 74, UNC-Wilmington 49

MIDWEST

Cornell 80, S. Illinois 77

Fort Wayne 124, Crusaders 41

Grand Canyon 73, North Dakota 61

Green Bay 88, Illinois St. 62

James Madison 81, Xavier 54

Marquette 71, Illinois 67

SE Missouri 82, Stars 60

St. Thomas (MN) 101, Falcons 62

Youngstown St. 78, The Rock 32

SOUTHWEST

Kansas St. 77, UALR 39

SMU 96, Alabama St. 47

Sam Houston St. 67, Houston Christian 65

Texas St. 74, Bowling Green 48

UTEP 62, UMKC 60

FAR WEST

Pepperdine 79, Beavers 42

San Diego 71, Portland St. 43

San Jose St. 61, Cal Poly 56

Santa Clara 62, Hawaii 51

UC Irvine 74, Seattle 43

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.