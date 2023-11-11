Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 11
EAST
Canisius 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
Colgate 57, UMBC 51
Duquesne 82, Niagara 79
La Salle 62, American 53
Lehigh 62, Stonehill 50
Md.-Eastern Shore 91, Shock 71
Penn 74, Marist 51
Saint Joseph’s 66, Yale 45
St. Bonaventure 70, Robert Morris 52
Stony Brook 82, Le Moyne 61
Temple 77, Bucknell 53
West Virginia 71, Pittsburgh 62
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 71, Ohio 64
Ball St. 86, Troy 71
Davidson 57, Wake Forest 52
E. Kentucky 86, N. Kentucky 75
ETSU 51, Lafayette 43
Elon 90, Gardner-Webb 69
Georgia Southern 82, E. Michigan 58
Georgia Tech 91, Furman 56
High Point 99, Lees-Mcrae 47
Kentucky 82, SC-Upstate 54
Louisiana-Monroe 78, Miami (Ohio) 62
Old Dominion 59, Buffalo 48
Presbyterian 76, Johnson C. Smith 40
Samford 65, Cent. Arkansas 62
Southern Miss. 77, Akron 60
UNC-Greensboro 61, SC State 30
Wofford 74, UNC-Wilmington 49
MIDWEST
Cornell 80, S. Illinois 77
Fort Wayne 124, Crusaders 41
Grand Canyon 73, North Dakota 61
Green Bay 88, Illinois St. 62
James Madison 81, Xavier 54
Marquette 71, Illinois 67
SE Missouri 82, Stars 60
St. Thomas (MN) 101, Falcons 62
Youngstown St. 78, The Rock 32
SOUTHWEST
Kansas St. 77, UALR 39
SMU 96, Alabama St. 47
Sam Houston St. 67, Houston Christian 65
Texas St. 74, Bowling Green 48
UTEP 62, UMKC 60
FAR WEST
Pepperdine 79, Beavers 42
San Diego 71, Portland St. 43
San Jose St. 61, Cal Poly 56
Santa Clara 62, Hawaii 51
UC Irvine 74, Seattle 43
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.