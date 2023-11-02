Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Villarreal and Alaves win…

Villarreal and Alaves win big in Copa del Rey. Valencia also advances

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal and Alaves had big wins against lower-division clubs in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Alaves routed seventh-tier Deportivo Murcia 10-0 with Jon Karrikaburu scoring a hat trick and three other players finding the net twice — Abde Rebbach, Xeber Alkain and Ianis Hagi.

Villarreal defeated sixth-tier Chiclana 5-0 with a hat trick by Manu Trigueros.

Granada also advanced, beating fifth-tier Arosa 3-0, though the win was being contested because of accusations it fielded an ineligible player.

Valencia defeated fourth-tier Logrones 2-0.

Two games between lower-division clubs were postponed because of bad weather — Sestao River at Gimnastica Segoviana and Real Zaragoza at Atzeneta.

The first round was played in single elimination games at the home of the lower-division teams.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up