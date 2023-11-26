USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 26, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (59)
|(12-0)
|1571
|1
|2. Michigan (4)
|(12-0)
|1506
|3
|3. Washington
|(12-0)
|1417
|5
|4. Florida State
|(12-0)
|1403
|4
|5. Oregon
|(11-1)
|1278
|6
|6. Ohio State
|(11-1)
|1250
|2
|7. Texas
|(11-1)
|1226
|7
|8. Alabama
|(11-1)
|1182
|8
|9. Missouri
|(10-2)
|1034
|10
|10. Penn State
|(10-2)
|967
|11
|11. Mississippi
|(10-2)
|937
|12
|12. Oklahoma
|(10-2)
|895
|13
|13. LSU
|(9-3)
|780
|14
|14. Louisville
|(10-2)
|716
|9
|15. Arizona
|(9-3)
|681
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|(9-3)
|602
|17
|17. Iowa
|(10-2)
|553
|19
|18. Tulane
|(11-1)
|549
|18
|19. Oklahoma State
|(9-3)
|417
|21
|20. North Carolina State
|(9-3)
|303
|24
|21. Oregon State
|(8-4)
|253
|15
|21. Liberty
|(12-0)
|236
|22
|23. Tennessee
|(8-4)
|209
|23
|24. SMU
|(10-2)
|135
|25
|25. James Madison
|(11-1)
|79
|NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Kansas State (8-4).
Others Receiving Votes: Toledo (11-1) 68; Clemson (8-4) 64; Kansas State (8-4) 54; Utah (8-4) 54; Troy (10-2) 25; Kansas (8-4) 15; West Virginia (8-4) 10; UNLV (9-3) 4; New Mexico State (10-3) 1; San Jose State (7-5) 1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.