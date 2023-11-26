USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 26, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 26, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (59) (12-0) 1571 1 2. Michigan (4) (12-0) 1506 3 3. Washington (12-0) 1417 5 4. Florida State (12-0) 1403 4 5. Oregon (11-1) 1278 6 6. Ohio State (11-1) 1250 2 7. Texas (11-1) 1226 7 8. Alabama (11-1) 1182 8 9. Missouri (10-2) 1034 10 10. Penn State (10-2) 967 11 11. Mississippi (10-2) 937 12 12. Oklahoma (10-2) 895 13 13. LSU (9-3) 780 14 14. Louisville (10-2) 716 9 15. Arizona (9-3) 681 16 16. Notre Dame (9-3) 602 17 17. Iowa (10-2) 553 19 18. Tulane (11-1) 549 18 19. Oklahoma State (9-3) 417 21 20. North Carolina State (9-3) 303 24 21. Oregon State (8-4) 253 15 21. Liberty (12-0) 236 22 23. Tennessee (8-4) 209 23 24. SMU (10-2) 135 25 25. James Madison (11-1) 79 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Kansas State (8-4).

Others Receiving Votes: Toledo (11-1) 68; Clemson (8-4) 64; Kansas State (8-4) 54; Utah (8-4) 54; Troy (10-2) 25; Kansas (8-4) 15; West Virginia (8-4) 10; UNLV (9-3) 4; New Mexico State (10-3) 1; San Jose State (7-5) 1.

