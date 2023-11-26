Live Radio
Home » Sports » USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA…

USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 26, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (59) (12-0) 1571 1
2. Michigan (4) (12-0) 1506 3
3. Washington (12-0) 1417 5
4. Florida State (12-0) 1403 4
5. Oregon (11-1) 1278 6
6. Ohio State (11-1) 1250 2
7. Texas (11-1) 1226 7
8. Alabama (11-1) 1182 8
9. Missouri (10-2) 1034 10
10. Penn State (10-2) 967 11
11. Mississippi (10-2) 937 12
12. Oklahoma (10-2) 895 13
13. LSU (9-3) 780 14
14. Louisville (10-2) 716 9
15. Arizona (9-3) 681 16
16. Notre Dame (9-3) 602 17
17. Iowa (10-2) 553 19
18. Tulane (11-1) 549 18
19. Oklahoma State (9-3) 417 21
20. North Carolina State (9-3) 303 24
21. Oregon State (8-4) 253 15
21. Liberty (12-0) 236 22
23. Tennessee (8-4) 209 23
24. SMU (10-2) 135 25
25. James Madison (11-1) 79 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Kansas State (8-4).

Others Receiving Votes: Toledo (11-1) 68; Clemson (8-4) 64; Kansas State (8-4) 54; Utah (8-4) 54; Troy (10-2) 25; Kansas (8-4) 15; West Virginia (8-4) 10; UNLV (9-3) 4; New Mexico State (10-3) 1; San Jose State (7-5) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up