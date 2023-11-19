USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 19, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (61)
|(11-0)
|1571
|1
|2. Ohio State (1)
|(11-0)
|1460
|3
|3. Michigan (1)
|(11-0)
|1458
|2
|4. Florida State
|(11-0)
|1375
|4
|5. Washington
|(11-0)
|1367
|5
|6. Oregon
|(10-1)
|1234
|6
|7. Texas
|(10-1)
|1193
|7
|8. Alabama
|(10-1)
|1174
|8
|9. Louisville
|(10-1)
|1035
|9
|10. Missouri
|(9-2)
|981
|11
|11. Penn State
|(9-2)
|908
|12
|12. Mississippi
|(9-2)
|863
|14
|13. Oklahoma
|(9-2)
|840
|13
|14. LSU
|(8-3)
|726
|15
|15. Oregon State
|(8-3)
|684
|10
|16. Arizona
|(8-3)
|562
|22
|17. Notre Dame
|(8-3)
|536
|18
|18. Tulane
|(10-1)
|493
|17
|19. Iowa
|(9-2)
|447
|23
|20. Kansas State
|(8-3)
|424
|24
|21. Oklahoma State
|(8-3)
|299
|25
|21. Liberty
|(11-1)
|158
|NR
|23. Tennessee
|(7-4)
|109
|19
|24. NC State
|(8-3)
|97
|NR
|25. SMU
|(9-2)
|84
|NR
Dropped out: No. 16 Utah (7-4); No. 20 North Carolina (8-3); No. 21 James Madison (10-1).
Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina (8-3) 79; UNLV (9-2) 76; Utah (7-4) 75; Toledo (10-1) 49; James Madison (10-1) 48; Clemson (7-4) 25; Troy (9-2) 17; Texas A&M (7-4) 6; UCLA (7-4) 5; Kansas (7-4) 4; Fresno State (8-3) 3; West Virginia (7-4) 2; Air Force (8-3) 1; Texas-San Antonio (8-3) 1.
