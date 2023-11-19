USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 19, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (61) (11-0) 1571 1 2. Ohio State (1) (11-0) 1460 3 3. Michigan (1) (11-0) 1458 2 4. Florida State (11-0) 1375 4 5. Washington (11-0) 1367 5 6. Oregon (10-1) 1234 6 7. Texas (10-1) 1193 7 8. Alabama (10-1) 1174 8 9. Louisville (10-1) 1035 9 10. Missouri (9-2) 981 11 11. Penn State (9-2) 908 12 12. Mississippi (9-2) 863 14 13. Oklahoma (9-2) 840 13 14. LSU (8-3) 726 15 15. Oregon State (8-3) 684 10 16. Arizona (8-3) 562 22 17. Notre Dame (8-3) 536 18 18. Tulane (10-1) 493 17 19. Iowa (9-2) 447 23 20. Kansas State (8-3) 424 24 21. Oklahoma State (8-3) 299 25 21. Liberty (11-1) 158 NR 23. Tennessee (7-4) 109 19 24. NC State (8-3) 97 NR 25. SMU (9-2) 84 NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Utah (7-4); No. 20 North Carolina (8-3); No. 21 James Madison (10-1).

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina (8-3) 79; UNLV (9-2) 76; Utah (7-4) 75; Toledo (10-1) 49; James Madison (10-1) 48; Clemson (7-4) 25; Troy (9-2) 17; Texas A&M (7-4) 6; UCLA (7-4) 5; Kansas (7-4) 4; Fresno State (8-3) 3; West Virginia (7-4) 2; Air Force (8-3) 1; Texas-San Antonio (8-3) 1.

