USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 19, 2023, 1:21 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 19, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (61) (11-0) 1571 1
2. Ohio State (1) (11-0) 1460 3
3. Michigan (1) (11-0) 1458 2
4. Florida State (11-0) 1375 4
5. Washington (11-0) 1367 5
6. Oregon (10-1) 1234 6
7. Texas (10-1) 1193 7
8. Alabama (10-1) 1174 8
9. Louisville (10-1) 1035 9
10. Missouri (9-2) 981 11
11. Penn State (9-2) 908 12
12. Mississippi (9-2) 863 14
13. Oklahoma (9-2) 840 13
14. LSU (8-3) 726 15
15. Oregon State (8-3) 684 10
16. Arizona (8-3) 562 22
17. Notre Dame (8-3) 536 18
18. Tulane (10-1) 493 17
19. Iowa (9-2) 447 23
20. Kansas State (8-3) 424 24
21. Oklahoma State (8-3) 299 25
21. Liberty (11-1) 158 NR
23. Tennessee (7-4) 109 19
24. NC State (8-3) 97 NR
25. SMU (9-2) 84 NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Utah (7-4); No. 20 North Carolina (8-3); No. 21 James Madison (10-1).

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina (8-3) 79; UNLV (9-2) 76; Utah (7-4) 75; Toledo (10-1) 49; James Madison (10-1) 48; Clemson (7-4) 25; Troy (9-2) 17; Texas A&M (7-4) 6; UCLA (7-4) 5; Kansas (7-4) 4; Fresno State (8-3) 3; West Virginia (7-4) 2; Air Force (8-3) 1; Texas-San Antonio (8-3) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

