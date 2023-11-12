USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 12, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (58) (10-0) 1591 1 2. Michigan (3) (10-0) 1479 2 3. Ohio State (3) (10-0) 1467 3 4. Florida State (10-0) 1428 4 5. Washington (10-0) 1358 5 6. Oregon (9-1) 1256 6 7. Texas (9-1) 1207 7 8. Alabama (9-1) 1197 8 9. Louisville (9-1) 1042 11 10. Oregon State (8-2) 945 13 11. Missouri (8-2) 937 15 12. Penn State (8-2) 890 9 13. Oklahoma (8-2) 817 16 14. Mississippi (8-2) 815 10 15. LSU (7-3) 667 19 15. Utah (7-3) 531 14 17. Tulane (9-1) 434 20 18. Notre Dame (7-3) 424 22 19. Tennessee (7-3) 401 12 20. North Carolina (8-2) 387 23 21. James Madison (10-0) 343 21 22. Arizona (7-3) 295 24 23. Iowa (8-2) 252 NR 24. Kansas State (7-3) 216 NR 25. Oklahoma State (7-3) 145 17

Dropped out: No. 18 Kansas (7-3); No. 25 Fresno State (8-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas (7-3) 90; Liberty (10-0) 79; SMU (8-2) 27; UNLV (8-2) 24; North Carolina State (7-3) 16; Toledo (9-1) 16; Southern California (7-4) 7; Fresno State (8-2) 6; Air Force (8-2) 5; Troy (8-2) 5; Memphis (8-2) 1.

