USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 1:29 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 12, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (58) (10-0) 1591 1
2. Michigan (3) (10-0) 1479 2
3. Ohio State (3) (10-0) 1467 3
4. Florida State (10-0) 1428 4
5. Washington (10-0) 1358 5
6. Oregon (9-1) 1256 6
7. Texas (9-1) 1207 7
8. Alabama (9-1) 1197 8
9. Louisville (9-1) 1042 11
10. Oregon State (8-2) 945 13
11. Missouri (8-2) 937 15
12. Penn State (8-2) 890 9
13. Oklahoma (8-2) 817 16
14. Mississippi (8-2) 815 10
15. LSU (7-3) 667 19
15. Utah (7-3) 531 14
17. Tulane (9-1) 434 20
18. Notre Dame (7-3) 424 22
19. Tennessee (7-3) 401 12
20. North Carolina (8-2) 387 23
21. James Madison (10-0) 343 21
22. Arizona (7-3) 295 24
23. Iowa (8-2) 252 NR
24. Kansas State (7-3) 216 NR
25. Oklahoma State (7-3) 145 17

Dropped out: No. 18 Kansas (7-3); No. 25 Fresno State (8-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas (7-3) 90; Liberty (10-0) 79; SMU (8-2) 27; UNLV (8-2) 24; North Carolina State (7-3) 16; Toledo (9-1) 16; Southern California (7-4) 7; Fresno State (8-2) 6; Air Force (8-2) 5; Troy (8-2) 5; Memphis (8-2) 1.

