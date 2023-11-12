USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 12, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia
|(58)
|(10-0)
|1591
|1
|2. Michigan
|(3)
|(10-0)
|1479
|2
|3. Ohio State
|(3)
|(10-0)
|1467
|3
|4. Florida State
|(10-0)
|1428
|4
|5. Washington
|(10-0)
|1358
|5
|6. Oregon
|(9-1)
|1256
|6
|7. Texas
|(9-1)
|1207
|7
|8. Alabama
|(9-1)
|1197
|8
|9. Louisville
|(9-1)
|1042
|11
|10. Oregon State
|(8-2)
|945
|13
|11. Missouri
|(8-2)
|937
|15
|12. Penn State
|(8-2)
|890
|9
|13. Oklahoma
|(8-2)
|817
|16
|14. Mississippi
|(8-2)
|815
|10
|15. LSU
|(7-3)
|667
|19
|15. Utah
|(7-3)
|531
|14
|17. Tulane
|(9-1)
|434
|20
|18. Notre Dame
|(7-3)
|424
|22
|19. Tennessee
|(7-3)
|401
|12
|20. North Carolina
|(8-2)
|387
|23
|21. James Madison
|(10-0)
|343
|21
|22. Arizona
|(7-3)
|295
|24
|23. Iowa
|(8-2)
|252
|NR
|24. Kansas State
|(7-3)
|216
|NR
|25. Oklahoma State
|(7-3)
|145
|17
Dropped out: No. 18 Kansas (7-3); No. 25 Fresno State (8-2).
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas (7-3) 90; Liberty (10-0) 79; SMU (8-2) 27; UNLV (8-2) 24; North Carolina State (7-3) 16; Toledo (9-1) 16; Southern California (7-4) 7; Fresno State (8-2) 6; Air Force (8-2) 5; Troy (8-2) 5; Memphis (8-2) 1.
