USA Hockey names Brett Peterson general manager for the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Hockey has named Brett Peterson as its general manager for next year’s IIHF Men’s World Championship.

The organization announced the hire Thursday. Peterson, in his fourth season as an assistant GM with the NHL’s Florida Panthers, is believed to be the first Black executive to serve in that role for USA Hockey.

“We are really excited to have Brett as the general manager of our men’s national team,” USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations John Vanbiesbrouck said in a statement. “He has done a terrific job in helping build the Florida Panthers, and his extensive knowledge of the overall player pool in our country will be really beneficial in putting together our team for the world championship.”

Peterson, 42, became the first Black assistant GM in the NHL when the Panthers hired him in 2020. The Northborough, Massachusetts, native previously served as Wasserman Media Group’s VP of hockey and was an NHLPA-certified agent since 2009.

Vanbiesbrouck and an advisory group of 10 U.S.-born NHL GMs will assist Peterson in putting together the roster for the tournament set for May 10-26 in the Czech Republic. The U.S. finished fourth at the world championships last year.

