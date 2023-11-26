Undefeated Nice beats Toulouse 1-0 to stay one point behind French league leader PSG. Lyon loses

PARIS (AP) — Striker Terem Moffi’s second-half goal was enough to give unbeaten Nice a 1-0 home win against Toulouse…

PARIS (AP) — Striker Terem Moffi’s second-half goal was enough to give unbeaten Nice a 1-0 home win against Toulouse on Sunday and keep it one point behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Moffi collected a pass from midfielder Morgan Sanson near the penalty spot in the 54th minute and finished confidently.

Second-place Nice has built its success on a stout defense which has conceded just four goals in 13 games.

Monaco is five points behind Nice in third place. Star striker Kylian Mbappé scored his league-leading 14th goal as PSG beat Monaco 5-2 on Friday in an error-strewn match.

Lyon stayed in last place after losing 2-0 at home to Lille, which moved three points ahead of fifth-place Reims and one point behind Monaco.

Canada striker Jonathan David put 2021 champion Lille ahead in the 27th minute after being put through by Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici. Five minutes later, Portuguese defender Tiago Santos made it 2-0 with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area after Lyon failed to clear the ball properly.

Seven-time champion Lyon has won only once in the league this season and is stuck on seven points, two points behind next-to-last Clermont.

OTHER MATCHES

Rennes beat Reims 3-1 to move up to midtable, thanks to goals from forward Amine Gouiri, attacking midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud and central defender Arthur Theate.

Brest won 3-1 at Montpellier to go seventh, while midfielder Ablie Jallow scored a late penalty to help ninth-place Metz win 3-2 at struggling Lorient.

Also, Nantes drew 0-0 with Le Havre.

