Two delays at Copenhagen-Man United because of incidents involving spectators

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester United was briefly stopped Wednesday on two occasions…

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester United was briefly stopped Wednesday on two occasions in the first half because of incidents involving spectators at Parken Stadium in the Danish capital.

A man who appeared to be carrying a Palestinian flag ran onto the field. The words “Stop the killing of children in Gaza. Let’s stand together” were written on the flag. Security guards removed him.

That caused a delay of less than a minute, but there was a longer break soon after because a fan needed medical attention in the stands. A screen was put up and the person was helped.

A message over the loudspeaker later said the person involved was doing “well in the circumstances.”

It was in the same stadium in Copenhagen where Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the European Championship in 2021. Eriksen was in the United team on Wednesday.

United led 2-0 after 28 minutes thanks to two goals by Rasmus Hojlund, a former Copenhagen player.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.