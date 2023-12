Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bingham 80, Westlake 69 Carbon 38, Union 36 Davis 69, West Jordan 50 Desert Hills 66, Canyon…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bingham 80, Westlake 69

Carbon 38, Union 36

Davis 69, West Jordan 50

Desert Hills 66, Canyon View 64

East 58, Hillcrest 52

Emery 54, Providence Hall 49

Freedom Prep 34, American Leadership 7

Green Canyon 65, Morgan 46

Herriman 68, Cedar City 32

Layton 80, Viewmont 54

Logan 64, Mountain View 51

Manti 89, South Sevier 80

Mountain Ridge 72, Hunter 52

North Summit 58, Altamont 33

Northridge 75, Fremont 71

Panguitch 71, Parowan 43

Payson 77, Hurricane 73

Piute 63, Beaver 50

Rowland Hall 80, Rockwell Charter 63

Sky View 71, Bonneville 69

Skyline 49, Juan Diego Catholic 44

Skyridge 71, Salem Hills 65

South Summit 76, Delta 52

Spanish Fork 46, Woods Cross 42

Timpanogos 59, Kearns 46

Tooele 64, Ben Lomond 50

Weber 73, Box Elder 55

Pleasant Grove Tournament=

Montverde Academy, Fla. 80, American Fork 39

Wasatch Academy 76, Orangeville Prep, Ontario 66

Wheeler, Ga. 57, Corner Canyon 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

