Sharks finally get 1st win, beat Flyers 2-1 to halt record-tying 11-game skid to begin season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Tuesday night to stop an 11-game losing streak that equaled the longest to start a season in NHL history.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves and William Eklund added a power-play goal for the Sharks (1-10-1), who allowed 10 goals in each of their previous two games.

Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia (5-7-1), which lost for the fifth time in six games despite outshooting San Jose 39-19. Samuel Ersson made 17 saves for the Flyers, who were missing starting goaltender Carter Hart for a third straight game due to a mid-body injury.

RANGERS 5, RED WINGS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored twice, and Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist as New York downed Detroit.

Erik Gustafsson added two assists and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Rangers (9-2-1), who extended their point streak to eight games.

The Rangers swarmed the Red Wings (7-5-1) through the first two periods as New York returned home after its six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday with a shootout loss in Minnesota. The Rangers led 5-0 after two periods before Detroit scored three times in the third.

Michael Rasmussen, Klim Kostin and Andrew Copp had the goals for the Red Wings.

The Rangers are 5-0-3 in their last eight home games against Detroit.

AVALANCHE 6, DEVILS 3

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Colorado broke out of an offensive slump with a win over short-handed New Jersey.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals for the Avalanche, including an empty-netter. Nathan MacKinnon, Miles Wood and Ross Colton also scored.

Colton drew successive boarding and cross-checking penalties that landed him in the penalty box for seven minutes during which New Jersey scored twice.

Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton and Tyler Toffoli had goals for the Devils, who played without injured centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

LIGHTNING 5, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay’s victory over Montreal.

Matt Tomkins made 22 saves in his third career start to earn his first NHL win. Kucherov has 11 points in his past three games.

Nicholas Paul scored twice, and Alex Barre-Boulet and Michael Eyssimont also had goals for the Lightning, who blew a three-goal lead in a 6-5 overtime loss Monday at Toronto.

Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen allowed four goals on nine shots before getting pulled 13:50 into the game.

Montreal lost its fourth game in a row, and third in regulation.

HURRICANES 3, SABRES 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored his second overtime winner of the season, converting 90 seconds into the extra session as Carolina beat Buffalo.

Necas tipped in the puck from near the crease. He also scored in overtime Oct. 26 against Seattle.

Carolina defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brady Skjei, who also had an assist, scored in regulation to help the Hurricanes win for the fifth time in six games. Antti Raanta made 19 saves, including one early in overtime.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots.

Necas’ fifth goal of the season came off the second assist of the game for Sebastian Aho.

WILD 4, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored on consecutive shots in the third period, lifting Minnesota over New York.

Kaprizov snapped a tie by scoring a power-play goal at the 6:50 mark before Pat Maroon forced a turnover by Pierre Engvall deep in the Islanders’ zone and Eriksson Ek scored.

Maroon scored on the opening shift of the game and Vinni Lettieri tied the game in the second for the Wild. Maroon and Eriksson Ek each added an assist. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.

Noah Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for New York, which had its five-game point streak snapped. Semyon Varlamov had 27 saves.

JETS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, and Mark Scheifele added a goal and an assist to help Winnipeg beat St. Louis.

Alex Iafallo had four assists for his first career four-point game. Neil Pionk and Cole Perfetti also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves as the Jets won their second straight after dropping three in a row.

Winnipeg is 10-1-1 in its last 12 against St. Louis.

Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 36 shots.

COYOTES 4, KRAKEN 3, SO

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored the only goal in a shootout and Arizona beat Seattle to snap a four-game losing streak to the Kraken.

Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who have won four of six home games at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena this season.

Eeli Tolvanen, Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz had the goals for the Kraken, who have lost four of six overall.

Maccelli extended his career-best point streak to nine games. Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, who made 35 saves, stopped Matty Beniers on a breakaway with 1:06 remaining in regulation.

FLAMES 4, PREDATORS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman scored one of Calgary’s three goals in the third period for a comeback victory over Nashville.

Dillon Dube, Noah Hanifin and Nazem Kadri, into an empty net, also scored for the Flames (4-7-1), who have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Michael McCarron and Kiefer Sherwood scored for the Predators (5-7-0), who have lost three of four.

Jacob Markstrom made 17 stops to snap his seven-game winless skid. Juuse Saros had 35 saves in the loss.

PENGUINS 2, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tristan Jarry and Magnus Hellberg combined on a 32-save shutout after Jarry left with an injury late in the second period, and Pittsburgh snapped Anaheim’s six-game winning streak.

Radim Zohorna scored in the first period and Sidney Crosby added an empty-net goal for the Penguins, who avenged Anaheim’s spectacular 4-3 comeback victory in Pittsburgh eight days ago.

Jarry made 21 saves before leaving with a cut near his right eye. Hellberg took over and stopped 11 shots in the third period of Pittsburgh’s second straight victory to open its three-game California trip following a 1-5-0 slump.

John Gibson made 34 saves against his hometown team for the upstart Ducks, who hadn’t lost since Oct. 22 in their longest winning streak in two years.

