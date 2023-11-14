Tour de France cycling race will start from Lille in 2025 after 3 straight years of beginning abroad

LILLE, France (AP) — The 2025 Tour de France will start from the northern French city of Lille, race organizer…

LILLE, France (AP) — The 2025 Tour de France will start from the northern French city of Lille, race organizer ASO said Tuesday.

ASO gave no further information but said details on the early stages of the 2025 edition will be provided on Nov. 30.

The opening of the 112th edition of the showcase race returns to France after three straight years of starting abroad. It began in Denmark in 2022 and from Bilbao in Spain earlier this year.

Next year’s race begins from the Italian city of Florence, and takes riders to Rimini through a series of hills and climbs in the regions of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.

It will be the third time that the race starts in Lille, following on from 1960 and 1994.

